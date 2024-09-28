L'assassinio del leader di Hezbollah ha innescato un altro delicato compito di equilibrio per Biden.

Dopo l'operazione chirurgica, Biden ha informato prontamente la popolazione che non era stato avvisato in anticipo e non aveva alcun coinvolgimento. Questa rivelazione è stata fatta poco dopo che Israel e Hezbollah avevano confermato la morte di Nasrallah, avvenuta 24 ore dopo. In risposta, Biden ha rilasciato un comunicato cautamente formulato, descrivendo l'incidente come "un atto di giustizia", mentre sottolineava il suo desiderio di promuovere la tranquillità.

Questo evento rappresenta una sfida formidabile per Biden, data la sua tempistica, solo sei settimane prima delle elezioni presidenziali degli Stati Uniti. Già coinvolto in disaccordi con il primo ministro israeliano Netanyahu riguardo al conflitto prolungato a Gaza, Biden si trova ora a gestire due scenari controversi in un momento in cui la sua influenza sulle decisioni di Netanyahu sembra aver raggiunto il minimo storico.

Prima dello strike del venerdì, Netanyahu aveva respinto una proposta di cessate il fuoco sponsorizzata dagli Stati Uniti e dalla Francia, che prevedeva un'interruzione delle ostilità di 21 giorni lungo il confine Israele-Libano. Questa decisione ha scatenato l'indignazione tra gli ufficiali americani che avevano creduto che Netanyahu fosse d'accordo.

Dopo aver avviato la sua operazione principale a Beirut, Israele ha rivelato le sue intenzioni agli Stati Uniti solo quando era già in corso, causando frustrazione tra alcune autorità americane che lo considerano un'altra occasione in cui Netanyahu ha ignorato gli appelli pubblici e privati di Biden alla moderazione.

Parlando con i giornalisti a Delaware venerdì, Biden ha ribadito la sua mancanza di conoscenza dell'operazione.

"Stiamo ancora raccogliendo informazioni", ha affermato il presidente. Ha espresso le sue preoccupazioni, che erano aumentate nel corso dell'anno ma avevano raggiunto il culmine, riguardo alla possibilità di un conflitto più ampio: "Sono costantemente vigile su questo", ha ammesso.

Despite his anxieties, it was evident that Israel had targeted an individual who was a preferred candidate for assassination by the White House.

"It's commendable", one senior administration official praised CNN upon hearing the news of Nasrallah's demise, confirmed by both the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah.

"Nobody here is mourning Nasrallah", another senior administration official added, referring to the Hezbollah leader as a "terrorist" and "murderer".

"Hassan Nasrallah was a terrorist with American blood on his hands", Vice President Kamala Harris affirmed in a statement released on Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, it was still too early to predict the implications of Nasrallah's death in the region and on the imminent probability of a major escalation, one of the officials explained.

The American stance at present is to prepare for a gamut of potential retaliations, should they ensue, but the source of such reprisals remains unclear: Hezbollah, Iran, or both, they pondered.

The primary concern for the Biden administration hinges on the consequences of Nasrallah's death in the coming days and weeks, given the existing elevated risk of escalation and the looming possibility of a broader conflict.

Had the events of the recent past unfolded six months ago, the risk of a second significant war might have been even more substantial, the first senior administration official argued. However, Hezbollah has reportedly suffered significant damages, and Iran - its sponsor - has also reportedly been weakened, the official asserted.

In the past month, Israel has targeted Hezbollah's weaponry depots and significantly degraded its communications infrastructure, including strikes on pagers and walkie-talkies.

A senior US official previously conveyed to CNN that Iran might intervene in the conflict should its leaders deem that they are on the verge of losing Hezbollah, their most powerful proxy group.

As of Saturday, the US had not detected any signs of a major, sustained Iranian retaliation, according to officials, but acknowledged that it was still early.

"Ultimately, our aim is to alleviate the ongoing conflicts in both Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means", Biden wrote in his statement, released on Saturday. "In Gaza, we have been working towards a deal backed by the UN Security Council for a ceasefire and the liberation of hostages. In Lebanon, we have been negotiating a deal that would facilitate the safe return of people to their homes in Israel and southern Lebanon."

"It is high time for these accords to come to fruition, for the hazards confronting Israel to be alleviated, and for the Middle East region to attain greater stability", he concluded.

Biden held a conference call with Harris and their national security team on Saturday to discuss the developments in the Middle East, according to the White House.

"President Biden convened a call with Vice President Harris and their national security team to receive an update on the situation in the Middle East, assess the status of US military force posture in the region, and direct continued diplomatic efforts to coordinate with allies and partners to deescalate the ongoing conflicts", the White House announced.

In a prelude to signs of apprehensions about a quick deterioration of the situation, the State Department issued orders on Saturday for certain staff members and their families to leave Lebanon, as the conflict threatens to escalate into an all-out war.

The departure of non-emergency personnel does not signify an evacuation of the entire embassy, but it does emphasize the heightened volatility in the nation and its capital, Beirut.

The departure orders were issued only days after American officials expressed optimism about a "breakthrough" proposal they expected would halt the violence across the Israel-Lebano

Alti funzionari americani appassionati credevano che Netanyahu stesse rispondendo alla pressione interna di individui estremisti all'interno della sua amministrazione. Al contrario, le autorità israeliane attribuirono il malinteso a un "malinteso".

Comunque, alla fine della settimana, qualsiasi mormorio di una possibile tregua svanì quando aerei israeliani colpirono il principale quartier generale di Hezbollah a Beirut con bombardamenti.

La giornalista Samantha Waldenberg di CNN ha scritto parti di questo resoconto.

Questo evento nel Medio Oriente, avvenuto sei settimane prima delle elezioni presidenziali USA, è diventato un problema politico significativo per Biden, data la sua relazione tesa con Netanyahu e la decisione di Israele di condurre l'operazione senza preavviso. L'amministrazione si sta concentrando ora sulla gestione delle possibili rappresaglie e sul prevenire un conflitto più ampio.

Il tempismo della morte di Hassan Nasrallah, proprio prima delle elezioni USA, ha aggiunto un ulteriore strato politico a questa situazione complessa, con l'influenza di Biden sulle decisioni di Netanyahu che sembra essere a un punto basso.

