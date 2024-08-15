Prima della Supercoppa - L'allenatore del VfB annuncia trasferimenti - "giocatori di qualità" sono ricercati

VfB Stuttgart si prepara a modificare ulteriormente la sua rosa e, dopo la partenza del leader difensivo e partecipante all'Europeo Waldemar Anton, firmerà un altro difensore. "La ricerca è ancora in corso per portare qui un giocatore di assoluta qualità. Che stiamo cercando e ne abbiamo bisogno è fuori discussione", ha dichiarato l'allenatore Sebastian Hoeneß alla vigilia della sfida di Supercoppa di sabato (20:30 CET/Sat.1 e Sky) contro i campioni in carica del Bayer Leverkusen.

Hoeneß si riferiva alla questione dell'arrivo di un nuovo centrale, con il club che ha già acquisito Jeff Chabot, senza entrare nei dettagli delle qualità desiderate.

"Non siamo ancora completi, non siamo al completo", ha detto Hoeneß, aggiungendo che ci vorrà del tempo e invitando alla pazienza. "Per questo ci vorrà anche un po' di tempo. Abbiamo già ceduto molti giocatori e ne abbiamo presi molti di nuovi."

Despite the departure of key players Anton, Serhou Guirassy, and Hiroki Ito, the coach feels well-prepared for the upcoming Bundesliga season. However, he admits that after the preparation, he doesn't know exactly where the team stands, and the coming season with its multiple demands and Champions League participation will be "naturally challenging."

VfB Stuttgart has had an exceptional season following two near-relegations and even managed to displace FC Bayern Munich from the second spot in the Bundesliga table at the end.

The coach is eager to find an outstanding defender to reinforce VfB Stuttgart's squad, as they prepare for Saturday's Supercup on Sat.1 against Bayer Leverkusen. The ongoing search for a new center-back was highlighted by Sebastian Hoeneß, who emphasized that the team is not yet complete.

