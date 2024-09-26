La ZDF licenzia il famoso presentatore Matthias Fornoff

In primavera, sono emerse tra i dipendenti della ZDF accuse di comportamento inappropriato nei confronti dei sottoposti da parte del giornalista Matthias Fornoff. Di conseguenza, era già stato spostato dalla sua posizione di vertice in politica nella stazione prima che queste accuse venissero alla luce. La ZDF ha ora annunciato di aver interrotto completamente i rapporti con Fornoff.

Fornoff ha iniziato la sua carriera con la ZDF negli anni '80, lavorando dal dipartimento editoriale di storia contemporanea e dallo studio di Berlino per diventare il capo della politica e della storia contemporanea nel 2014. Era noto per aver condotto "Politbarometer".

Tuttavia, la carriera di Fornoff come figura di spicco nella radiotelevisione pubblica ha subito un brusco cambiamento a maggio. various female employees accused him of making them uncomfortable through his behavior, leading to allegations of sexual harassment. The ZDF referred to "misconduct allegations towards female employees" but did not provide other details.

Following this, Fornoff was removed from his position as head of politics and given a minor role on the expanded editorial board without any responsibilities. However, ZDF has now officially terminated his contract, as reported by "Bild" newspaper.

No Amicable Split

According to "Bild," ZDF spokeswoman Ulla Niemann confirmed that Fornoff is no longer part of the team. The separation was reportedly not mutual. Fornoff's lawyer is challenging the termination, and he is demanding his reinstatement according to the report. The ZDF has no intention of reconsidering this decision.

Shakuntala Banerjee was already lined up to replace Fornoff as head of the main editorial department for politics and contemporary history, beginning from November 1. Until then, Antje Pieper will take charge in an interim role. Additionally, she will be the new host of "Politbarometer".

Despite losing his position as head of politics and undergoing a minor role shift within ZDF, Fornoff's tenure at the television station took a dramatic turn when allegations of misconduct towards female employees arose. Consequently, Fornoff's long-running show "Politbarometer" now has a new host in Antje Pieper.

