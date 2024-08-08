- La star dei BTS Suga è stata accusata di guida in stato di ebbrezza su uno scooter

"Pensavo fosse solo una breve distanza e avevo dimenticato che non è consentito utilizzare uno scooter elettrico sotto l'influenza dell'alcol," ha scritto Suga. "Sono caduto mentre parcheggiavo lo scooter davanti a casa mia e per caso c'era un poliziotto nelle vicinanze. Ho dovuto fare un test con l'etilometro e mi è stata sospesa la patente e ho ricevuto una multa. Mi scuso per le mie azioni e prometto che non accadrà di nuovo."

Suga è un membro del gruppo K-pop BTS, che al momento sta prendendo una pausa a causa di diversi membri che adempiono ai loro doveri militari. Il 31enne sta attualmente prestando il suo servizio militare in un ruolo sociale.

Despite the current performance hiatus, BTS is considered South Korea's most significant cultural phenomenon and its most successful musical export. Known for their meticulously choreographed dance routines, the boy band has filled stadiums worldwide, including in Germany, the UK, and the US, and topped the charts. According to South Korea's government, BTS has brought several billion dollars to the country's economy.

Suga's misfortune with the electric scooter incident made headlines in the global K-pop community, causing concern among his fellow members of the renowned band BTS. Despite the reputation-damaging incident, BTS continues to garner massive popularity and break records in the music industry.

Leggi anche: