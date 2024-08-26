- La squadra di Regensburg Jahn ha giocato due partite senza la presenza di Ouro-Tagba.

Regensburg's seconda squadra, SSV Jahn, dovrà fare a meno di Mansour Ouro-Tagba per le prossime due partite. Secondo quanto dichiarato dal Comitato Disciplinare della Federazione Tedesca di Calcio (DFB), il 19enne è stato sospeso a causa di "gioco aggressivo".

Durante la sconfitta per 0:2 contro Hertha BSC dello scorso weekend, Ouro-Tagba ha ricevuto un cartellino rosso per un fallo.both player and club accepted the ruling of the Disciplinary Committee, making it official.

Despite the absence of Ouro-Tagba, Regensburg's coaching staff will have to rely on other players to fill the void, ensuring a strong team performance. The suspension period for Ouro-Tagba also means other young talents in the team will get an opportunity to showcase their skills in his absence.

