La squadra di calcio del Dortmund, la Borussia, sta emulando il club d'élite, il Real Madrid.

Incontro inaugurale della Champions League, il Borussia Dortmund, finalista dell'anno precedente, dimostra la propria maestria a Bruges. Il punteggio di 3-0 (0-0) sembra un po' eccessivo. Dortmund può contare su un giocatore che ha lavorato duramente per questo risultato durante l'estate. "Inarrestabile," è l'opinione generale.

Durante l'estate, Jamie Gittens ha avuto tutto il tempo per allenarsi. Ha abbandonato il suo doppio nome e ha lavorato intensamente con il suo allenatore personale. Più e più volte, ha attraversato il campo dalla sinistra e ha segnato dopo aver valutato la situazione. Con l'inizio della nuova stagione, Borussia Dortmund ha salutato Jadon Sancho e il 20enne ha sostituito Eintracht Frankfurt nella prima partita di Bundesliga.

Subentrato, ha segnato il gol della vittoria per 2-0 con un calcio in corner e ha ripetuto l'impresa come nuovo sostituto del campionato. Due volte ha danzato con la difesa, provocandola, e poi ha festeggiato con i compagni.

Nel frattempo, i belgi sono caduti in una rabbia. La danza intorno al pallone è uno dei trucchetti prevedibili del calcio. È un movimento che fa impazzire gli avversari perché, anche se prevedibile, è quasi in difendibile se eseguito alla perfezione. Le generazioni precedenti di difensori della Bundesliga ricorderanno per sempre Arjen Robben e la sua corsa dalla fascia destra all'area di rigore centrale con terrore. È lì che Gittens vuole andare, è il sogno di ogni giocatore. Il 20enne inglese è ancora lontano, ma ha sicuramente iniziato il suo viaggio e sta già raccogliendo riconoscimenti a livello nazionale e internazionale all'inizio della stagione 2024/2025.

Jamie Gittens si gode il successo, Marcel Sabitzer no

"Quando Jamie entra in campo a 16 anni, è semplicemente inarrestabile," ha osservato Sebastian Kehl, direttore sportivo del Borussia Dortmund. Forse stava già valutando le offerte che sarebbero arrivate per un giocatore così costantemente capace. Essere un giovane talento a Dortmund ha sempre significato avere il potenziale per raggiungere i massimi livelli del calcio internazionale. I modelli Erling Haaland e Jude Bellingham sono ancora freschi nella memoria di Dortmund. Ma ovviamente, un club deve continuamente rafforzare la propria reputazione. Con Gittens, potrebbe essere possibile. Ma questo era solo un pensiero che aleggiava nella mente il 18 settembre 2024. La stagione e la nuova squadra del Dortmund sono ancora in fase di esplorazione. C'è ancora molto tempo per scenari come questo.

"It was a good day, we won, and I'm very satisfied," said Gittens, clutching the Player of the Match trophy. He might display it in his living room, it's a fitting prize. One he'd worked hard for. "I come onto the pitch, aim to have fun, and strive to leave my mark on the game," he explained. It took him less than ten minutes after his substitution for Marcel Sabitzer to take center stage. Sabitzer, however, hadn't found enjoyment on the pitch beforehand.

Sahin had again deployed him on the offensive wing position, aiming to maintain control over Maxim de Cuyper, Bruges' offensively potent left-back. "The six is better," said the Austrian after the game. The wing isn't his "ideal position," but ultimately, the coach has the final say. "It's something to respect," he stated succinctly. "There are scenarios where we need him in other positions," said Sahin, offering comfort to his player: "He will also play numerous games in the six." These were the sole downbeat moments from that first Champions League night of the season for Dortmund.

Bruges discovers solutions, Dortmund waits

Borussia had been patient. For quite some time, Dortmund's team had been running up against Bruges' deep-set block with plenty of possession, only to bounce off it. For quite some time, Dortmund's team had to endure threatening counterattacks. Even after the substitutions of Gittens and Felix Nmecha, who replaced Pascal Groß in the second half, Dortmund seemed to have lost control of the game. "The game was a bit sluggish, and we didn't find many solutions in the final third. We had a lot of possession, but we weren't great at pressuring the counterattack," said captain Emre Can after the game. "That needs to improve. It wasn't all good, but we take the three points, and that's what matters."

Only after the substitutions in the 68th minute did Dortmund regain control. Ten minutes earlier, coach Nuri Sahin had already made changes, bringing on Serhou Guirassy, who scored the opening goal with a late penalty, and Waldemar Anton for Ramy Bensebaini. It wasn't enough. Also because the 23-year-old midfielder Raphael Onyedika kept finding quick solutions whenever Dortmund lost the ball. The Belgians kept getting to the right attacking side with quick exchanges, but they kept failing. The longer the first Champions League game went on, the more paradoxically secure the victory of the away team from Westphalia came to appear.

Similar to their global renown, Borussia Dortmund kept the home team anticipating an unexpected triumph for a substantial portion of the game. This recalls last year's encounter between Real Madrid, champions of La Liga, and Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart, where the previous champions, although at a significantly lower level, could rely on their wealth of experience from numerous European evenings.

La squadra sconfitta, guidata dal portiere Simon Mignolet, ha risuonato con le solite frasi in situazioni simili. Il vecchio portiere del Liverpool, tornato nel suo Belgio natio nel 2019, ha ammesso: "Abbiamo giocato bene. Fino al 75', eravamo in controllo, avevamo numerose opportunità. Se avessimo segnato al momento giusto, avremmo vinto qui. Purtroppo, hanno segnato da un tiro deviato. Il 0:3 è eccessivo. Non lo meritiamo. Abbiamo fatto una buona partita". Una prestazione che potrebbe non rimanere a lungo nella memoria a Bruges. Questo è un evento comune nelle prime fasi di una stagione di Champions League, indipendentemente dal nuovo formato che prevede una tabella di 36 squadre.

Julian Brandt parla di segnare nei momenti opportuni

La squadra ospite ha conquistato i punti e ora si prepara per la partita contro il VfB Stuttgart, che ha dimostrato durante la sua partita contro il Real Madrid di poter tenere testa al gigante del calcio europeo per un lungo periodo. Molte squadre hanno avuto esperienze simili. Pensiamo, ad esempio, a Union Berlin, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich e Dortmund stessi, che hanno affrontato simili sfide lo scorso anno. In un certo senso, Bruges non è stato un'eccezione.

In effetti, l'attenzione della partita era più su come Dortmund avrebbe ottenuto la vittoria che se avrebbero ottenuto i tre punti per Dortmund. "Non si tratta solo dei primi 45 minuti, ma dei 90 interi per segnare i gol. A volte è necessario avere pazienza. È stato difficile, ma ce l'abbiamo fatta oggi", ha spiegato il centrocampista Julian Brandt, mantenendo la compostezza di un vincitore, su DAZN.

Ciò che ci distingue è che abbiamo segnato i gol dalla panchina. Proprio come la nostra partita contro Frankfurt, sono stati i sostituti a influire sull'esito. Tuttavia, i gol possono anche essere segnati tardi nella partita", ha aggiunto Brandt. Proprio come la nostra vittoria contro l'Eintracht Frankfurt nella Bundesliga, è stato Jamie Gittens, ora privo del suo nome a doppio cognome nella stagione estiva, a placare le preoccupazioni di Dortmund per una stella in difficoltà nella Champions League. Il nostro allenamento ha dato i suoi frutti.

