La Spagna batte il record di temperature in agosto.

Record di temperature elevate diventano sempre più frequenti e non durano a lungo. In agosto, la Spagna ha registrato un nuovo picco con una temperatura media di 25 gradi, secondo il servizio meteorologico nazionale Aemet. Questo era due gradi più caldo rispetto alla temperatura tipica dal 1991 al 2020 e ha superato le temperature di agosto degli anni eccezionalmente caldi del 2003 e 2023. Secondo la dichiarazione di Aemet sulla piattaforma X, la temperatura media annuale della Spagna per il 2024 è prevista essere di circa 15,8 gradi, alla pari del record stabilito nel 2022. Ciò significa che il 2020, il 2022 e il 2024 sarebbero gli anni più caldi mai registrati per la Spagna, ha sottolineato Aemet.

Caldo record nel Mediterraneo

Molte persone scappano dal caldo dirigendosi verso le spiagge e cercando refrigerio nel mare. Tuttavia, il cambiamento climatico spesso interferisce con questi piani. Un'ondata di calore ha portato la temperatura del Mediterraneo al largo di Mallorca, una meta popolare per i turisti tedeschi, a temperature da bagno. Un boia situato a sud-ovest dell'isola ha misurato una temperatura dell'acqua di 31,87 gradi, battendo il precedente record stabilito meno di un anno fa.

Diminuzione degli incendi boschivi, delle morti per caldo

Despite the heat, there is some positive news. Comparatively less land was scorched by forest fires in August than in the same period of the previous year, with a decrease of 46 percent, according to Elena Hernández from the organization dedicated to forest fire prevention. Since 80 percent of forest fires are caused by human activities, Hernández attributed this year's decrease to increased awareness in society. More rainfall in the first half of the year also reduced the risk of forest fires because the risk is higher in areas that were previously quite dry and where the soil and vegetation had been dried out.

The number of heat-related deaths in Spain has also decreased. Last year, the National Center for Epidemiology of the Carlos III Health Institute estimated over 7,700 heat-related deaths. By the end of August this year, the institute revised that estimate to just over 3,000, citing a cooler start to the summer and more cautious behavior from at-risk populations as reasons.

Now, temperatures in large parts of Spain have returned to more comfortable levels, with rain, wind, and temperatures around 20 degrees forecast for much of the country.

