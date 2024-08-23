- La situazione difensiva di Stoccarda richiede immediata improvvisazione da parte di Hoeneß.

Sebastian Hoeneß aveva una lunga lista di assenze da gestire. L'allenatore aveva annotato i nomi dei giocatori che non avrebbero potuto iniziare la nuova stagione della Bundesliga con il VfB Stuttgart. "Non mi capita spesso di affrontare una situazione del genere," ha commentato Hoeneß dopo aver elencato le assenze certe e potenziali. "Questa è la sfida," ha aggiunto prontamente, dimostrando determinazione. Nonostante le preoccupazioni difensive, lo Stuttgart è entrato nella sua partita contro lo SC Freiburg sabato (15:30/Sky) con un boost di fiducia.

La caccia a un nuovo centrale è in pieno svolgimento

"Dovremo fare alcune ajustements," ha dichiarato Hoeneß. Leonidas Stergiou è stato costretto a saltare diverse settimane a causa di un'infiammazione alla vertebra lombare, mentre Anthony Rouault è stato fermato da un infortunio alla spalla, come annunciato dall'allenatore. Dan-Axel Zagadou e Josha Vagnoman erano ancora in fase di recupero e non erano disponibili per la partita contro il Freiburg comunque. Yannik Keitel potrebbe anche saltare la derby a causa di problemi alla caviglia. Maximilian Mittelstädt ha dovuto interrompere gli allenamenti durante la settimana. La situazione dei centrali a Stoccarda era critica.

Spiegando l'urgenza nel mercato delle trasferte per un nuovo centrale, Hoeneß ha sottolineato l'importanza di evitare il "panico". Nel frattempo, avrebbe dovuto trovare una soluzione all'interno della squadra.

Schuster fa il suo ingresso nella gestione della Bundesliga con il Freiburg

C'era la possibilità che Ramon Hendriks, nuovo acquisto dal Feyenoord Rotterdam, o il ventenne Anrie Chase potessero fare il loro debutto in Bundesliga. Hoeneß avrebbe anche potuto spostare Angelo Stiller dalla mediana alla difesa, una strategia che aveva funzionato efficacemente nella vittoria per 1-0 contro il Borussia Dortmund della scorsa stagione. Stiller, che è preferito da Hoeneß in mediana come playmaker chiave, era comunque un'opzione affidabile in difesa.

Despite the defensive crisis in Stuttgart, Hoeneß expected a "real tough battle" in Breisgau. "SC Freiburg has an excellent team," he said. While a new era began in Freiburg after Christian Streich's departure, with Julian Schuster bringing a "new, fresh face" to the coaching bench, Hoeneß anticipated Schuster would need "little time to adjust" due to his long-standing connection with the club.

Hope from the Leverkusen encounter

The opening game between Baden and Swabia was already looking tense. Add the new coach in Freiburg and the defensive woes in Stuttgart, and it was clear that there was a lot riding on this match. Hoeneß anticipated "the strongest resistance."

However, his team's performance in the Supercup last weekend offered him some optimism. Although the game against double-winner Bayer Leverkusen ended in a penalty shootout loss, Stuttgart put up a good fight. According to Hoeneß, his team was tested at a high level and proved its worth in various areas.

So far, there were few signs that the Swabians were on the brink of another sporting decline. But they had a challenging task ahead of them in Freiburg.

