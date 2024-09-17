La residenza reale nega le accuse di aver manomesso l'immagine di Harry.

La famiglia reale britannica è tornata sotto i riflettori a causa di pratiche fotografiche discutibili. Il recente problema deriva da una foto pubblicata da Buckingham Palace il 15 settembre, in occasione del 40° compleanno del principe Harry. L'immagine, che ritrae Harry che ride durante un viaggio a Dublino nel 2018 con la sua ex moglie la duchessa Meghan, ha convinto molti utenti dei social media che Meghan fosse stata intenzionalmente tagliata fuori dalla foto. Tuttavia, il palazzo ha negato qualsiasi manipolazione attraverso un portavoce, come riportato dall'Independent britannico.

Nel luglio 2018, Harry e Meghan hanno intrapreso il loro primo viaggio all'estero insieme a Dublino, dove la capitale irlandese è stata la loro destinazione. Una delle foto scattate durante questa visita include lo scatto controverso. Ironia della sorte, il messaggio di auguri per il compleanno di Harry pubblicato dal palazzo era accompagnato da una foto di lui da solo, con la didascalia "Buon 40° compleanno al duca di Sussex!". Questo messaggio è stato condiviso anche dal principe William e sua moglie Kate sulla loro storia di Instagram.

Varianti dell'immagine

although differing versions of the photograph are available in the archives of image agencies, the palace's spokesperson confirmed that no alterations were made to the picture used in the birthday greeting.

Despite the tumultuous relationship between the royal family and Harry and Meghan, following their departure from the royal family in 2020, and subsequent allegations, the fact that the royal family chose to send a birthday greeting at all is a noteworthy move.

This incident isn't a first for the royal family when it comes to photograph drama. Earlier this year, there was much ado concerning the Mother's Day photo of Princess Kate. The picture, showing Kate with her three children, was withdrawn by several major news agencies due to allegations of tampering. The princess later admitted on social media that her amateur photography skills sometimes lead to experimentation: "I would like to apologize for any confusion caused by the family photo we shared earlier. I sometimes experiment with photo editing."

In light of the controversy, when asked about the decision to feature a single image for Harry's birthday greeting, a palace representative stated, "I'm not going to comment on the decision-making process behind the selection of images."

Furthermore, after the backlash, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan chose not to engage with the photographic incident publicly, opting to focus on their charity work and other projects.

