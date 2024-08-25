- La quarta stagione è giunta al termine.

C'è la possibilità che il fictionale team di calcio inglese AFC Richmond torni a contendare per il titolo della lega? Come riportato dal affidabile sito americano "Deadline", sembra che stiano per rinnovare la popolare serie Apple TV+ "Ted Lasso" per una quarta stagione. Inoltre, la casa di produzione dietro lo show, Warner Bros. Television, ha apparentemente firmato tre attori delle stagioni precedenti.

Secondo il report, Hannah Waddingham (50), Brett Goldstein (44), e Jeremy Swift (64) sono in linea per riprendere i loro ruoli. Waddingham interpreta il proprietario del club, Rebecca Welton, che all'inizio si oppone a Lasso, mentre Swift assume il ruolo del timido direttore sportivo, Leslie Higgins. Goldstein, originariamente il burbero, anziano professionista Roy Kent, è diventato un burbero allenatore e beniamino dei fan nella serie.

Riguardo al personaggio principale, Jason Sudeikis (48), il report suggerisce che potrebbe continuare come produttore esecutivo della serie. Tuttavia, il suo ruolo nel ruolo principale non è ancora stato confermato.

Il motivo per cui Waddingham, Goldstein e Swift sono i primi nomi in considerazione per il cast della stagione 4 è dovuto alla loro appartenenza a un sindacato di attori britannici, diverso dai loro omologhi americani. Si prevedono presto trattative con loro.

Un Chiusura di Serie con una Potenziale Fallacia

