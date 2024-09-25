La moglie di Christoph Daum condivide i suoi sentimenti più intimi

"Sono malinconicamente nostalgica," confessa Angelica Camm-Daum, un mese dopo la morte del marito, l'ex allenatore di calcio Christoph Daum, a causa di una malattia. In un'intervista con la rivista "Bunte", si apre sui suoi sentimenti.

La vedova di Daum rivela che il marito, nonostante la malattia, non voleva che si crogiolassero nel dolore e nella tristezza. Si sforza di mantenere lo spirito ottimista per cui era famoso, ma ammette che non è sempre facile.

"Sono malinconicamente nostalgica," ammette. "Quando le cose si tranquillizzano, si può finalmente iniziare a elaborare tutto. È un montagnes russe di emozioni, ho bisogno di tempo." Quello che la sostiene durante questa fase difficile del lutto è "l'amore di Paul, lo sento ovunque."

In privato, non lo chiamava Christoph, ma con il suo secondo nome, Paul. "Lo trovavo tenero, anche a lui piaceva," confessa.

Despite the challenging years that Daum's serious illness cast over them, she appreciates the stronger bond they shared during that time. "My love for Paul grew even stronger during those difficult times. In those two years, a lot grew, even within our family, who were all by his side at his last moments."

The couple was married for 17 years, and had been together for another 7 years before their wedding. They share two children together. Christoph Daum also has two children from his first marriage.

The memorial service for Daum at the Cologne football stadium in mid-September served as a closure for Camm-Daum. "We walked from the two goals towards the center circle, a kind of 60-meter moment of reflection. That was typical of Christoph: 'That's the kick-off to a very big game,' he said."

Daum passed away on August 24 after a long fight against cancer. He was 70 years old.

