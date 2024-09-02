- La lotta contro il tumore linfatico è la sua lotta attuale.

Lo scorso settembre, il noto musicista Roger O'Donnell (68), famoso per i suoi contributi alla tastiera nella band di culto The Cure, ha rivelato la sua lotta contro un raro e aggressivo tipo di linfoma. Il linfoma è un cancro che colpisce il sistema linfatico, responsabile della lotta contro le infezioni e le malattie. La crescita incontrollata delle cellule sane è ciò che porta allo sviluppo del cancro.

Dopo aver ignorato i sintomi per diversi mesi, O'Donnell ha deciso infine di cercare cure mediche. Dopo l'intervento chirurgico, i risultati della biopsia sono stati deludenti. Ha condiviso questa notizia sconvolgente su Instagram, accompagnata da una foto in bianco e nero con la sua compagna Mimi, che sfoggiava un nuovo taglio di capelli corto.

Undici lunghi mesi di trattamento - Tecniche innovative e rimedi antichi

Da lì, O'Donnell ha intrapreso un viaggio di undici mesi di trattamento, lavorando a stretto contatto con alcuni dei migliori specialisti del mondo. Ha ricevuto pareri e consigli dalle squadre che hanno sviluppato i suoi medicinali.

Il suo trattamento ha incluso l'immunoterapia all'avanguardia, simile alla fantascienza, nonché medicinali utilizzati per la prima volta un secolo fa. La fase finale del suo trattamento è stata la radioterapia, un metodo che risale ai primi giorni del trattamento del cancro.

Stato di salute attuale di Roger O'Donnell

Despite the ominous tone contained in these lines, there's a glimmer of hope. O'Donnell himself confirms, "I'm doing well, and the prognosis is surprisingly positive. Cancer knocked on our door, but we chose not to answer."

Inspired by his experience, O'Donnell voices a strong message to his fellow humans: "Early detection is key in overcoming cancer. If you suspect you have symptoms, don't hesitate. Get tested."

He also extends a heartfelt message to friends and relatives of cancer patients, "Words of encouragement mean the world. If you know someone battling this disease, share your support. I've learned firsthand how powerful those words can be."

In conclusion, O'Donnell expresses his sincere gratitude towards his doctors, "rockstars, every one of them," along with the hospital staff, his friends, family, and his partner Mimi. "Being on the sidelines is no easy task...", he admits, acknowledging the support he receives from those closest to him.

The Cure mourns the loss of Andy Anderson

Roger O'Donnell is not the first member of The Cure to face cancer. In February 2019, the band's former drummer, Andy Anderson, passed away at the age of 68, just a week after announcing his terminal cancer diagnosis on Facebook.

