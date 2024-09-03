La Federazione tedesca di calcio (DFB) si è dimostrata resistente nel rivolgersi a Phantomtor.

La rete fantasma segnata dalla squadra di Alexandra Popp, le "Luppe", ha riacceso il dibattito sull'introduzione di ausili tecnologici per gli arbitri nella Bundesliga femminile. Tuttavia, sembra che gli arbitri non debbano attendersi alcun aiuto dai Video Assistant Referees (VAR) o dalla tecnologia della linea di porta a breve. La Federazione Tedesca di Calcio (DFB) ha giustificato questa scelta citando i "costi elevati necessari per l'attrezzatura e gli impianti tecnologici".

Fino ad ora, c'è stato un generale accordo tra i club che i "costi superano i benefici". La DFB ha confermato la sua posizione contro l'utilizzo della tecnologia, sostenendo di essere ancora "in fase di valutazione". Tuttavia, ha riconosciuto che "le condizioni necessarie" devono essere prima stabilite.

Troppo costoso per la Bundesliga femminile

both VAR and goal-line technology are viewed by the DFB as "assistance tools for the referee team on the field." Goal-line technology is also known for its "exceptional reliability." Besides the financial aspect and the installation effort, there's also the issue of "potential errors that can't be completely eliminated and not all debatable situations can be conclusively resolved." The DFB believes that in the current circumstances of the women's Bundesliga, "these problems would escalate further."

Other options like fitting the ball with a chip or using Hawk Eye are theoretically feasible, but the DFB argues that these "currently don't make financial sense in relation to the total budgets of the women's Bundesliga."

The conversations about technology aids gained new traction on Monday evening during the clash between VfL Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen (3:3). The final equalizer by VfL striker Alexandra Popp, awarded by referee Nadine Westerhoff, was controversial as TV images indicated that the ball hadn't crossed the goal line.

