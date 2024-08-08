La crescita del mercato azionario giapponese si attenua mentre ritorna la paura

Il Nikkei 225 ha chiuso in calo del 0.7% giovedì, ponendo fine a una serie di due giorni di rialzi. Nel frattempo, lo yen ha guadagnato lo 0.6% a 146 contro il dollaro USA, dopo aver perso quasi il 2% martedì e mercoledì combinati.

L'indice giapponese di riferimento aveva registrato un'impennata nelle ultime due sedute dopo un drammatico crollo di lunedì, mentre gli investitori trovavano conforto nelle parole degli ufficiali della banca centrale.

Ma il gelo di giovedì si è esteso all'Europa, con l'indice Stoxx Europe 600, benchmark della regione, in calo del 1% alle 3.43 ET. Il DAX tedesco e il CAC 40 francese erano in calo dello 0.8% e del 1% rispettivamente, mentre il FTSE 100 di Londra era più basso del 1.1%.

I futures USA segnalavano anche un avvio debole per le azioni a Wall Street. I futures del S&P 500 erano in calo dello 0.5% e quelli del Nasdaq dello 0.4%.

Mercoledì, il vicegovernatore della Banca del Giappone (BOJ), Shinichi Uchida, ha detto che i politici non avrebbero aumentato i tassi d'interesse "quando i mercati finanziari sono instabili". Ha cercato di calmare i nervi dopo le aspettative che il Giappone avrebbe continuato a stringere la politica monetaria, mandando i mercati in una spirale lunedì.

La risalita dello yen, che è iniziata quando la BOJ ha segnalato un'inclinazione Hawkish nella politica monetaria nelle ultime settimane, ha costretto molti hedge fund e altri investitori a chiudere i cosiddetti carry trade, una popolare strategia di investimento che comportava il prelevamento di denaro a tassi molto bassi in Giappone per investire in altri mercati. Questo rovesciamento ha peggiorato i cali sui mercati azionari globali.

Uchida ha detto mercoledì di credere che l'economia USA avrebbe raggiunto un atterraggio morbido, anche se si erano alzate preoccupazioni che la Federal Reserve avesse ritardato i tagli dei tassi.

Ma quelle paure, nonché un'ulteriore impennata del valore dello yen, continuano a tormentare il mercato.

"Il potenziale per un rallentamento più ampio dell'economia USA, le politiche monetarie globali disallineate e le tensioni geopolitiche in Medio Oriente gettano ombre lunghe e minacciose sui mercati finanziari", ha detto Stephen Innes, managing partner di SPI Asset Management.

La volatilità nello yen, che era al centro della recente turbolenza dei mercati, rimane elevata, ha aggiunto.

Lunedì, il Nikkei è crollato del massimo dal 1987, scatenando una vendita globale sui mercati.

although the BOJ deputy governor has played down a near-term policy hike, his words were "not meant to reverse the course of monetary policy", said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at FxPro.

In Japan, inflation has been close to the 2% target set by the BOJ for almost two years, allowing the central bank to end a period of zero interest rates. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is grappling with slowing price growth and a cooling labor market, and it is widely expected to slash rates at its meeting in September.

The narrowing of the interest rate differentials, which had enabled the yen carry trade, could push the yen higher, Kuptiskevich added.

If the US enters a recession and aggressive easing is pursued by the Fed, ”we would not be surprised to see (the dollar) fall to 120 (yen) or lower”, Masamichi Adachi, chief Japan economist at UBS, wrote on Wednesday.

Going ahead, the global trading environment remains unpredictable as many uncertainties hide in the shadows, Innes said.

“The US political election looms, potentially turning the markets into more of a chaotic mosh pit than a graceful waltz”, he added.

Analysts from UBS Chief Investment Office wrote on Thursday that, with just three months to go before Election Day, the race is too close to call.

“We suggest investors avoid making outsized portfolio moves for specific election outcomes at this stage”, they wrote.

In other Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi closed 0.5% lower, also breaking a two-day stretch of gains. Taiwan’s Taiex finished down 2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng last traded flat.

