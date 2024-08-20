- La conduzione segreta di affari dalla spiaggia da parte di impiegati

Persone che devono lavorare mentre i loro colleghi sono in vacanza spesso si sentono scoraggiate o scelgono di spostare il proprio spazio di lavoro in spiaggia invece di utilizzare giorni di vacanza aggiuntivi per un ritiro al mare. Questo comportamento, particolarmente diffuso tra i Millennials, secondo uno studio statunitense, è noto come "vacanza tranquilla" o "vacanza silenziosa". Uno studio che ha intervistato 1170 lavoratori americani ha rilevato che il 40% dei Millennials ha già fatto questo, con una tendenza in aumento.

I modi per soddisfare il desiderio di un'esperienza al mare durante le ore di lavoro sono molteplici. Tipicamente, le persone lavorano dal loro luogo di vacanza, svolgendo il minimo sindacale, e approfittano del loro tempo pagato per godersi la loro vacanza non proprio legale. I metodi variano dal tenere attiva la stato della chat di messaggistica spostando occasionalmente il mouse mentre si sorseggiano cocktail all'invio di messaggi di lavoro dopo l'orario di lavoro, implicando straordinari.

Una "vacanza tranquilla" è vantaggiosa?

although it may initially seem like a minor misconduct, it can substantially ruin the vacation spirit for staff. Those caught can face both termination and penalties. The problem lies not in the work location but in misleading employers about productivity. Regular inactivity during work hours constitutes a penal offense. Lawyer Nicole Mutschke stated to RTL: "This is not only a breach of contract but can also be regarded as working time fraud, an illegal activity."

It's advisable to formally request time off instead. Those who have exhausted their vacation days can ask for unpaid leave, although employers aren't obliged to grant approval. Psychologically, segregating vacation and work also holds advantages. Numerous researches indicate that merging work and leisure can result in fatigue, chronic stress, and issues with concentration and sleep. Consequently, working on a laptop at the beach might not be as appealing as one might think.

The trend of Millennials taking "quiet vacations" has raised concerns about work-life balance and potential legal issues. Despite the allure of working from the beach, engaging in such activities can be viewed as breaches of contract or working time fraud.

Given the potential negative consequences, it may be more beneficial for Millennials to fully disconnect during their vacations by formally requesting time off or considering unpaid leave, rather than attempting to blend work and leisure.

