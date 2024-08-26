- Kramer ritiene che la proposta della MLS sia del tutto impraticabile per lui.

Christoph Kramer, un esperto calciatore, dubita della sua carriera calcistica nella Major League Soccer dopo la risoluzione del contratto con il club tedesco Borussia Mönchengladbach. In una conversazione podcast intitolata "Copa TS", ha dichiarato: "Mi sembra allettante, ma completamente irrealizzabile per me perché non ho il carisma di Marco Reus".

Di recente, l'ex calciatore del Dortmund (35) ha segnato un gol durante il suo debutto nella MLS per i Los Angeles Galaxy. Riguardo al potenziale di Marco Reus nella MLS, Kramer (33) ha commentato: "Marco è un giocatore fantastico. Segnerà di sicuro e lascerà il suo segno indelebile nella lega".

Despite his successful MLS debut, Christoph Kramer still feels hesitant about his long-term future in the league, as his predecessors in German football might find it more challenging to shine. Marco Reus, a former teammate from Borussia Dortmund, could potentially thrive in the MLS, showcasing his exceptional skills and leaving a lasting impression on the league.

