Kamala Harris deve superare gli elementi essenziali per assicurarsi la vittoria.

Invece, Trump e la Vicepresidente Harris sono molto vicini nei sondaggi al momento. Tuttavia, rimane incerto se Harris possa mantenere questo slancio, convincendo numerosi elettori che sentono di essere sulla strada sbagliata. Ciò che è innegabile è che Harris dovrebbe infrangere alcune norme consolidate se vuole emergere vittoriosa nelle prossime elezioni. Questa tendenza è stata storicamente osservabile, ma non così diffusa come suggeriscono i dati attuali.

Recentemente, circa il 28% degli americani sembra pensare che il paese sia sulla strada giusta, secondo l'ultima indagine del sondaggio NBC News. Questa cifra è significativamente inferiore a quando Joe Biden è entrato in carica nel 2021, quando la percentuale era notevolmente superiore al 40%.

In effetti, il 28% non è una cifra che la parte dell'incumbent cerca di raggiungere un mese prima delle elezioni, indipendentemente dal fatto che il presidente in carica si candidi o meno. Quando la parte dell'incumbent è riuscita a vincere le elezioni dal 1980, in media il 42% degli americani pensava che il paese stesse procedendo nella direzione giusta. Tuttavia, nei casi in cui la parte del presidente ha perso, in media solo il 25% degli americani si sentiva sicuro di questa direzione. Attualmente, questa cifra si avvicina al 28% che esprime attualmente tale fiducia.

Un'analisi approfondita dei dati rivela che nessuna parte al potere è mai riuscita a ottenere un altro mandato quando meno del 39% del pubblico pensava che il paese si stesse muovendo nella direzione giusta.

Un altro importante indicatore dell'opinione pubblica che lavora contro Harris sono i tassi di approvazione. Anche se questi tassi sono meno prevedibili in situazioni in cui l'incumbent non si ricandida, hanno comunque un certo significato. Nessuna parte dell'incumbent è mai uscita vittoriosa quando il tasso di approvazione del presidente ha superato il tasso di disapprovazione.

Attualmente, il tasso di disapprovazione di Biden è circa 10 punti più alto del suo tasso di approvazione.

Questi due elementi indicano una situazione difficile per Harris a novembre.

Gallup ha esaminato dieci diversi metriche cruciali per le elezioni, che vanno dall'identificazione del partito alla soddisfazione dell'economia all'approvazione del presidente. Otto di queste metriche erano positivamente indicative di Trump, mentre le altre due erano neutrali. Nessuno degli indicatori suggeriva una vittoria di Harris.

Un significativo contrasto

Despite these statistics indicating a Trump victory, Harris may possess a strategic advantage: the 2022 midterm elections.

Recall the midterms from two years ago. Biden's approval rating was virtually identical to its current state. A mere 26% of Americans, according to an average of polls, thought we were on the right track as a nation. This figure was the lowest heading into a midterm election in the previous 40 years.

In essence, there was an absence of indicators favoring the Democratic Party at that time, which is not the case now.

However, despite these unfavorable trends for the Democrats, they managed to limit their House losses to single digits, expand their Senate majority, and win several governor's seats.

Two significant factors that contributed to the Democrats' success in 2022 are still present: Trump and abortion.

Trump maintains a negative net favorability among American voters. If elected president in the upcoming election, he would be the least popular winner since himself in 2016. Harris, in contrast, enjoys favorable opinions in most surveys.

Abortion continues to rank prominently among all issues, more than two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Measures to expand abortion access appear on ballots in a variety of states this autumn. Every presidential election in the past 50 years occurred while Roe was still the law of the land. The implications for voters upset about the loss of federal protections for abortion remain unclear.

In summary, a trend established over the last 44 years of presidential elections contrasts with the lessons learned from the 2022 midterm elections, contributing to this election's intrigue.

As the saying goes, "the past is often a prologue," but sometimes, history fails to be repeated.

In light of the recent polls and approval ratings, it's clear that Vice President Harris faces a challenging political landscape in the upcoming elections. With her approval rating trailing behind her disapproval rating and only 28% of Americans believing the nation is on the right track, Harris needs to defy established political norms to emerge victorious.

The contrary trends of past elections versus the 2022 midterms add an intriguing layer to this election, further underscoring its political significance in the realm of American politics.

