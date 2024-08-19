Innumerevoli incontri personali con minori in Inghilterra

Numerosi minori in Inghilterra e Galles hanno subito perquisizioni intime per la ricerca di sostanze stupefacenti e armi da fuoco. Nel periodo tra gennaio 2018 e giugno 2023, le forze dell'ordine hanno effettuato un totale di 3368 "perquisizioni complete", secondo il Commissario per i Minori del Regno Unito, Rachel de Souza.

Lei ha sollecitato standard più severi. "Dovrebbe essere stabilito un livello molto più alto prima che un minore subisca una perquisizione umiliante e stressante", ha dichiarato de Souza. "Troppi controlli sono eccessivi, rischiosi e insufficientemente documentati."

I piani per nuovi standard propongono che solo gli ufficiali superiori possano autorizzare una perquisizione, e che un genitore o tutore debba essere informato. Le "perquisizioni complete" sono state recentemente oggetto di critiche, dopo che gli ufficiali hanno rimosso una studentessa nera da un esame per perquisirla in cerca di droga, senza trovare nulla. Le autorità si sono scusate.

Despite a decrease in the number of searches, more than half did not result in further action, revealed de Souza. This prompts queries regarding the requirement for such intrusive checks. Furthermore, the disproportionately high number of searches conducted on black children is a source of worry, with black minors being four times more likely to be searched than their white counterparts.

In around 9 out of 10 instances, the suspicion was drug-related, and in 6%, it was weapons. In less than half of the searches, a responsible adult was present. Youngsters as young as eight have been subjected to such checks. The age of criminal responsibility in England is ten.

De Souza suggested that only senior officers should be authorized for personal visits or searches, due to their significance and potential distress to minors. Following the controversy over a search that led to a black student's removal from an exam, there have been calls for stricter regulations concerning these intrusive checks.

