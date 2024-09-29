Informazioni relative al processo elettorale austriaco

L'austria si sta dirigendo verso cambiamenti politici significativi: nelle elezioni del Consiglio Nazionale di domenica 29 settembre, il partito conservatore "Partito Popolare Austriaco" (OVP) è previsto perdere la sua maggioranza nella seconda camera del parlamento. I sondaggi suggeriscono che il partito di destra populista "Partito della Libertà d'Austria" (FPOE) è in ascesa.

L'OVP potrebbe subire significativi losses nelle elezioni parlamentari. Sono previsti anche grandi losses per i Verdi austriaci, che hanno ottenuto il loro miglior risultato finora nelle elezioni del 2019 con il 13,5 per cento. Il Partito Socialdemocratico d'Austria (SPÖ) sembra relativamente stabile nei sondaggi, con circa il 21 per cento dei voti.

I seggi elettorali sono stati aperti dalle prime ore del mattino. In alcuni stati federali austriaci, il voto è terminato nel pomeriggio. A Vienna e in parti della Bassa Austria, gli elettori possono ancora esprimere il loro voto fino alle 17:00. Pochi minuti dopo, è atteso il primo progetto nazionale dell'esito delle elezioni. "Il risultato preliminare, compreso il voto per corrispondenza, non sarà atteso prima delle 23:00", riferisce l'ORF.

Nota: le infografiche per le elezioni del Consiglio Nazionale del 2024 saranno aggiornate continuamente durante la notte delle elezioni.

La dinamica del potere politico è probabile che si sposti significativamente: l'Austria si sta spostando a destra, secondo i sondaggi. Il governo di coalizione verde-turchese attualmente guidato dal Cancelliere federale Karl Nehammer non è previsto superare le elezioni.

Secondo l'ultimo sondaggio, OVP e Verdi potrebbero ottenere solo 56 dei 183 seggi totali nel Consiglio Nazionale. La soglia per la maggioranza è di 92 seggi. Una coalizione a tre partiti con i Socialdemocratici austriaci come partner aggiuntivo sarebbe matematicamente possibile.

Beyond the right-wing growth, the Austrian Liberals are also showing gains in the polls. The party "NEOS - The New Austria" could receive between 9 and 11 percent of the vote in the election at the end of September. This would make NEOS, which stands for "Freedom, Progress, and Justice" in Austria, the new fourth-strongest political force in the country.

Various small parties are expanding the political spectrum: parties like the Communist Party of Austria (KPÖ) and the relatively young "Beer Party" (BPOE) have a chance of entering parliament. Especially the BPOE, which started as a joke and satire party, could overcome the four-percent hurdle this time.

However, the "Madeleine Petrovic List" (LMP), an anti-vaccine party focused on animal and environmental protection that emerged from the rejection of state-imposed measures during the coronavirus pandemic, has little chance of overcoming the electoral thresholds set by the Austrian electoral system.

The namesake top candidate Madeleine Petrovic served as a Member of Parliament for the Greens from 1990 to 2003. Like the BPO, the LMP, founded only in 2022, is running in its first National Council election on September 29. According to polls, the "List" with its namesake top candidate could win up to 1 percent of the votes.

It remains to be seen how current events such as the flood disaster will influence voter behavior and the election outcome. The exact seat distribution will be determined by the vote count on election night.

The threshold system is applied in a multi-stage process. "For the National Council election, the Austrian federal territory is divided into nine regional electoral districts, which are further divided into a total of 39 local electoral districts," according to explanations from the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna.

To be considered in the seat distribution, parties must either exceed a certain percentage threshold in at least one of the 39 local electoral districts in the first stage of the count or achieve more than four percent of all votes cast nationwide in a second stage. The local threshold for the basic mandate is usually between 20 and 25 percent of the votes cast locally.

All 183 seats in the parliamentary chamber are up for grabs in the National Council election, which takes place every five years. All Austrian citizens aged 16 and above are eligible to vote.

The competent authority at the Ministry of the Interior tentatively stated the number of eligible voters as exactly 6,346,029. This number is around 51,000 people fewer than in the previous election in 2019.

Guardando indietro: l'Austria cinque anni fa

L'Austria ha una popolazione di circa 9,2 milioni di persone. Le regioni più popolose si trovano a nord e a est della Repubblica alpina. La capitale, Vienna, da sola ha circa 2 milioni di abitanti. Il circondario federale della Bassa Austria ha una popolazione di circa 1,7 milioni, mentre l'Upper Austria, situata più a ovest, ha 1,5 milioni, e la Stiria a sud-est ne ha circa 1,3 milioni. I cinque stati federali austriaci rimanenti del Tirolo, Salisburgo, Carinzia, Vorarlberg e Burgenland insieme hanno 2,6 milioni di abitanti, che rappresentano il 28,7 per cento della popolazione totale.

La perdita della maggioranza dell'OVP nel Consiglio Nazionale potrebbe potenzialmente disturbare il governo di coalizione verde-turchese attualmente guidato dal Cancelliere federale Karl Nehammer, come indicato dai sondaggi della Commissione. Una coalizione a tre partiti con i Socialdemocratici austriaci come partner aggiuntivo potrebbe essere matematicamente possibile per il nuovo Parlamento, secondo l'analisi della Commissione.

Leggi anche: