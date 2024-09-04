- Incidente di sparatoria tra adolescenti in una scuola svedese

Crisi nelle Scuole Elementari: un Alunno Ferito in un Tirotzio a Huddinge, Stoccolma. La Polizia Indaga per Omicidio Tentato. Il Ferito è Stabile e è Stato Trasportato in Ospedale con un'Ambulanza. Un Sospetto è in Detenzione.

Il consiglio comunale di Huddinge ha confermato che sia il sospetto che la vittima sono studenti iscritti alla scuola elementare, che in Svezia arriva fino alla 9ª classe. Inizialmente, il consiglio comunale ha annunciato che la vittima era stata ferita da un proiettile di fucile ad aria compressa, ma in seguito ha ritirato questa dichiarazione a causa delle circostanze incerte.

L'evento si è verificato in una scuola che ospita circa 700 studenti a Trångsund, situata all'interno del comune di Huddinge, a sud della regione della capitale di Stoccolma. Secondo i registri della polizia, si è verificato in un ambiente indoor; secondo il giornale "Aftonbladet", si presume che si sia verificato in un bagno della scuola. Several students reported being temporarily prohibited from leaving their classrooms.

La Svezia Confronta un'Epidemia di Violenza

Despite its reputation for tranquility, Sweden has been grappling with an escalating issue of youth crime, predominantly in the suburbs of Stockholm. This surge in violence has resulted in numerous fatal shootings. Regrettably, more and more youngsters are assuming the roles of both perpetrators and victims.

Initially, the police remained noncommittal as to whether the school incident was linked to the local gang scene. However, a journalist from the Swedish broadcasting corporation SVT reported that Trångsund is seldom affected by gang-related activities.

