Il tribunale regionale superiore (BGH) pronuncerà il verdetto in una controversia in tribunale di famiglia di Weimar entro la fine di novembre.

La sentenza emessa dal giudice del tribunale familiare, giustificata in nome dell'interesse del bambino, è stata prontamente revocata. Allineandosi a ciò, la Corte d'Appello di Jena, Turingia, insieme alla Corte Suprema (BGH), ha confermato che i tribunali familiari non hanno competenza in tali casi. Il giudice D., coinvolto nelle proteste contro le misure anti-COVID, aveva già predeterminato la sua decisione contro le linee guida sulla salute a scuola già a febbraio 2021. Si è consultato con i critici delle misure, addirittura contattando esperti in anticipo.

Manipolando l'assegnazione del caso e intrattenendo conversazioni con i genitori o acquisendo pareri di esperti, il giudice D. ha garantito un esito favorevole. La Corte d'Appello ha concluso che D. ha violato l'imparzialità giudiziaria, intenzionalmente sfruttando e abusando della sua posizione giudiziaria.

both the family court judge and the prosecutor's office petitioned the BGH for a review of the verdict by the supreme court. At a hearing on Wednesday, D., claiming innocence, stated, "I never intended to break the law, and I did not break the law."

Defending D., his legal team emphasized the state's role in protecting the child's welfare. D.'s decision was based on facts, and he should be acquitted, they argued.

The federal prosecutor criticized the Regional Court for committing legal errors that benefitted the judge. Specifically, he pointed out incorrect evaluations of statements as partial confessions, and omission of the violation of jurisdiction in the verdict. The case necessitates a retrial in Erfurt, he asserted.

After interruptions from the audience, presiding judge Eva Menges reminded everyone of the high stakes for D. A final conviction to a prison sentence of at least one year would result in the end of his judicial office. The BGH will announce its decision on November 20.

