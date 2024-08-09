- Il trasferimento del registro VfB

Sorridendo ampiamente, il calciatore della nazionale di calcio Deniz Undav alza le braccia in segno di trionfo nel parcheggio del VfB Stuttgart. L'allenatore Sebastian Hoeneß lo accoglie con una stretta di mano e un abbraccio. Dopo trattative che sono sembrate interminabili, la saga del trasferimento di Undav è finalmente giunta al termine. Il VfB Stuttgart può infatti contare su uno dei giocatori chiave della stagione precedente mentre fa il suo ritorno nella Champions League.

I vicecampioni hanno raggiunto un accordo con il club della Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion, di cui Undav era in prestito la scorsa stagione. Il 28enne ha firmato un contratto con la squadra della Bundesliga della Svevia fino al 30 giugno 2027, come annunciato dal club alla vigilia della partita amichevole contro l'Athletic Bilbao di sabato (15:15).

"È una grande sensazione che l'attesa sia finalmente finita", ha detto Undav. Aveva espresso costantemente il suo desiderio di continuare a giocare per la squadra di Stoccarda per mesi.

both the club and the fans wanted to keep the reliable performer and crowd favorite. They had exercised the purchase option in the loan contract. However, Brighton had secured a buy-back clause and also exercised it. Subsequently, free negotiations ensued.

"This transfer takes us to a new economic dimension, yet we are investing in proven quality," said VfB sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth.

The club did not comment on the transfer fee. According to media reports, it amounts to up to around 30 million euros including bonuses. Undav thus becomes the most expensive transfer in Stuttgart's history, surpassing his new strike partner who joined just a few weeks ago. Ermedin Demirovic had come from FC Augsburg for 21 million euros plus bonuses, making him the most expensive signing in the club's history.

With the signing of Demirovic, sports director Wohlgemuth and CEO Alexander Wehrle had reacted to the departure of exceptional striker and goal machine Serhou Guirassy, who joined league rivals Borussia Dortmund.

With the successful pursuit of Undav, the Stuttgart team avoids further disintegration after last season's surprisingly successful campaign. In addition to Guirassy, captain and defensive leader Waldemar Anton also joined Dortmund, while his defensive colleague Hiroki Ito accepted an offer from German record champions FC Bayern Munich. Sebastian Hoeneß and the VfB are facing a new beginning with Undav. The 28-year-old shone as Guirassy's strike partner last season, scoring 18 goals and setting up 10 more, making him the most successful German Bundesliga striker.

"Deniz has achieved extraordinary things in his first year in Stuttgart", praised Wohlgemuth: "Deniz is someone who inspires as a person and is important for the team's social cohesion. Sportingly and extracurricularly, he quickly became an identification figure for us." Despite his impressive performances, Undav only got to play once at the home tournament of the European Championship.

Undav recently expressed his disappointment with Brighton. "I never really felt valued during the year I was away from Brighton, or that anyone cared about me. That showed me that Stuttgart really wants me", the striker said in a YouTube interview on the channel of professional boxer Agit Kabayel. "Brighton hasn't done anything for a year."

