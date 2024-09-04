Il salti di lunga distanza Rehm si assicura la quarta vittoria consecutiva con una medaglia d'oro

Markus Rehm ha aperto come favorito nella gara del salto in lungo alle Paralimpiadi e ha senza dubbio mantenuto le aspettative. Anche se la magia del nove metri è rimasta irraggiungibile, il 36enne aveva molto da festeggiare dopo la sua prestazione stellare. In qualità di detentore del record del mondo, Markus Rehm si è aggiudicato la sua quarta medaglia d'oro consecutiva nel salto in lungo alle Paralimpiadi di Parigi. Con un salto di 8.13 metri, ha dominato lo Stade de France, mantenendo la sua striscia imbattuta nella classe T64 per il 14° anno consecutivo. Rehm ha battuto Derek Loccident degli Stati Uniti di 34 centimetri, ma non è riuscito a raggiungere il record di Miltiadis Tentoglou, campione olimpico, di 35 centimetri. Il sogno dei nove metri rimane irrealizzato.

"It was awesome, everyone had a tough time warming up. The jumps were a bit off. But gold's gold, that's the important thing," shared Rehm with a broad smile: "Hitting the four-peat sounds amazing. To be at the top for so many years and remain undefeated is a massive honor - it's just out of this world." In his Paralympic career, the Leverkusen native, who lost his right leg below the knee in a wakeboarding accident when he was just 14, has collected five gold medals. In 2016, he also claimed gold with the German sprint relay team. Since his professional debut in 2011, he has also bagged nine world titles and eight European crowns. His jump in Paris marked the first para-sport event to receive live primetime broadcast on ARD.

There was much at stake: Prior to the competition, Rehm felt the pressure of competition for the first time due to the appearance of eight-meter jumpers, causing him to forget about chasing records. Rehm started the competition with a safe jump of 7.83 meters, which instantly put him in the lead. In his second attempt, he barely surpassed the eight-meter mark, then settled at that level. His best jump occurred in his fifth attempt. Ultimately, he remained undefeated in his 16th long jump competition at a major event. His own world record stands at 8.72 meters. His training partner Noah Bodelier managed to finish in sixth place with a jump of 6.98 meters.

"La dominanza di Markus Rehm nell'atletica è stata evidente ancora una volta alle Paralimpiadi, dove è riuscito a difendere il suo titolo nel salto in lungo."

"Despite not setting a new world record, Rehm's consistent performance in Athletics cemented his status as an unbeatable force in the T64 class."

Leggi anche: