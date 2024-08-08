Il rally delle azioni giapponesi si attenua mentre la paura ritorna sui mercati

Il Nikkei 225 ha chiuso in calo del 0.7% giovedì, mettendo fine a una serie di due giorni di rialzi. Nel frattempo, lo yen ha guadagnato lo 0.5% a 146 contro il dollaro USA, dopo aver perso quasi il 2% martedì e mercoledì combinati.

L'indice di riferimento aveva registrato un'impennata nelle ultime due sedute dopo un crollo drammatico di lunedì, mentre gli investitori trovavano un po' di conforto nelle parole dei funzionari delle banche centrali.

Mercoledì, il vice governatore della Banca del Giappone (BOJ) Shinichi Uchida ha dichiarato che i politici non avrebbero aumentato i tassi d'interesse “quando i mercati finanziari sono instabili”. Ha cercato di calmare i nervi dopo le aspettative che il Giappone avrebbe continuato a stringere la politica monetaria, mandando i mercati in una spirale il lunedì.

Uchida ha detto di credere che l'economia USA avrebbe raggiunto un atterraggio morbido, anche se si erano sollevate preoccupazioni che la Federal Reserve avesse ritardato i tagli dei tassi.

Ma quelle paure, insieme a un'ulteriore impennata del valore dello yen, continuano a tormentare il mercato.

“Il potenziale per un rallentamento più ampio dell'economia USA, le politiche monetarie globali disallineate e le tensioni geopolitiche in Medio Oriente gettano lunghe ombre minacciose sui mercati finanziari”, ha detto Stephen Innes, managing partner di SPI Asset Management.

La volatilità dello yen, che era al centro della recente turbolenza dei mercati, rimane elevata, ha aggiunto.

Lunedì, il Nikkei è precipitato del massimo dal 1987, scatenando una vendita globale sui mercati.

La risalita dello yen, che è iniziata quando la BOJ ha segnalato una svolta Hawkish nella politica monetaria nelle ultime settimane, ha costretto molti hedge fund e altri investitori a chiudere rapidamente i loro trade carry dello yen, una popolare strategia di investimento. Ciò ha peggiorato i cali sui mercati azionari globali.

although the BOJ deputy governor has played down a near-term policy hike, his words were “not meant to reverse the course of monetary policy,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at FxPro.

In Japan, inflation has been close to the 2% target set by the BOJ for almost two years, allowing the central bank to end a period of zero interest rates. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is grappling with slowing price growth and a cooling labor market, forcing a move to a long-term average rate around 2.8%.

The narrowing of the interest rate differentials, which had enabled the yen carry trade, could push the yen higher, he added.

If the US enters a recession and aggressive easing is pursued by the Fed, ”we would not be surprised to see (the dollar) fall to 120 (yen) or lower,” Masamichi Adachi, chief Japan economist at UBS, wrote on Wednesday.

Going ahead, the global trading environment remains unpredictable as many uncertainties hide in the shadows, Innes said.

“The US political election looms, potentially turning the markets into more of a chaotic mosh pit than a graceful waltz,” he added.

Analysts from UBS Chief Investment Office wrote on Thursday that, with just three months to go before Election Day, the race is too close to call.

“We suggest investors avoid making outsized portfolio moves for specific election outcomes at this stage,” they wrote.

In other Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi closed 0.5% lower, also breaking a two-day stretch of gains. Taiwan’s Taiex finished down 2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng last traded flat.

The declining sentiment towards global markets due to rising concerns about a potential US economic slowdown and tight monetary policies in Japan could negatively impact various business sectors.

Investors closely monitor fluctuations in currency markets, such as the strengthening yen, as they can significantly impact businesses that rely on international trade.

