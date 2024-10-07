Il prossimo western con Baldwin intitolato "Rust" debutterà in Polonia.

Durante le riprese dell'western "Rust", la direttore della fotografia Halyna Hutchins ha tristemente perso la vita nel 2021. Tre anni dopo, il film, con Alec Baldwin come protagonista, debutterà al festival del cinema "Camerimage" in Polonia, come confermato dagli organizzatori del festival. Il regista Joel Souza dovrebbe essere presente, ma al momento non ci sono informazioni sulla possibile partecipazione di Baldwin.

Il film è previsto per la sua prima proiezione a novembre, a tre anni dalla tragica morte di Hutchins durante le riprese. Secondo gli organizzatori del festival, Hutchins aveva espresso il desiderio di presentare il film a questo evento in Polonia, rendendolo un tributo commovente alla sua eredità.

Hutchins, originaria dell'Ucraina, ha subito un incidente mortale mentre lavorava sul set del film a ottobre 2021. Durante una prova, il produttore e protagonista Alec Baldwin ha accidentalmente sparato con una pistola di scena. La Colt revolver di scena conteneva un colpo vivo, colpendo Hutchins e ferendo Souza alla spalla. Le indagini successive hanno rivelato questa triste verità.

La responsabile degli armamenti condannata a 18 mesi di carcere

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, responsabile della sicurezza delle armi sul set, è stata condannata a 18 mesi di carcere lo scorso primavera - la pena massima - per omicidio colposo. Il mistero su come le munizioni vive siano finite sul set

Gutierrez-Reed's petition for early release was rejected by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, who also declined to authorize a new trial.

Ripresa delle riprese

"Rust" production has resumed in 2023 in the US state of Montana, under the direction of Souza. Matthew Hutchins, Halyna's husband, served as an executive producer. Bianca Cline took over from Hutchins to continue her work.

The upcoming "Rust" premiere is also expected to discuss issues such as on-set safety measures and the significant role of cinematographers in the movie industry.

After the controversial dismissal of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charges, he announced, ♪ I'm going to be a star ♪, ready to put the tragedy behind him and focus on the film's upcoming premiere. Interestingly, Halyna Hutchins had once shared her dream of showcasing their movie at the "Camerimage" festival, expressing her belief that it would be a fitting tribute to her legacy.

