Il personale militare americano ha eliminato quindici militanti dell'ISIS in Iraq.

In una recente operazione congiunta con le truppe locali, circa 15 miliziani dell'ISIS hanno perso la vita. Le fonti militari hanno riferito che la cellula era armata con un'ampia gamma di armi, granate e giubbotti esplosivi. Il Comando Centrale, il corpo militare statunitense responsabile delle operazioni nella regione, ha fornito questi dettagli.

L'operazione, mirata ai vertici dell'ISIS, si è svolta nell'ovest dell'Iraq insieme alle forze irachene. Non ci sono state segnalazioni di vittime civili, ma questa informazione deve ancora essere confermata in modo indipendente. La posizione esatta dell'operazione è stata tenuta segreta dal'esercito statunitense e non sono stati forniti dettagli sull'equipaggiamento utilizzato e sul numero di truppe coinvolte.

Tuttavia, l'ISIS remains a threat to the region, its associates, and the U.S., according to the military. The U.S. soldiers will continue to relentlessly target these terrorists, as per their declaration.

During the skirmish, five U.S. soldiers were injured. Two others were hurt as a result of falls. Two of the injured were transported for medical attention.

As of now, the U.S. has around 2500 troops deployed in Iraq, with an additional 900 in nearby Syria, all part of the coalition. Iraq and the U.S. have been engaged in discussions about the coalition's withdrawal for some time now. A gradual withdrawal is planned, but no specific timeline has been shared publicly.

Despite the significant loss of their militants in the operation, the 'Terrorism threat' posed by ISIS in the region persists.

