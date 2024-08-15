- Il nuovo allenatore di Friburgo Schuster mette in guardia contro Osnabrück

Julian Schuster è convinto che il SC Freiburg sia ben preparato per la sua prima partita ufficiale come allenatore del Breisgau. "Siamo assolutamente soddisfatti della nostra preparazione. Abbiamo lavorato molto duramente, molto intensamente," ha detto il successore di Streich prima dell'incontro di apertura della DFB-Pokal contro il VfL Osnabrück, squadra di terza divisione, sabato (15:15/Sky). Per questo motivo, è "relativamente rilassato" all'inizio della stagione.

despite the significant class difference, Schuster warned his players about the second-division relegation candidate, who started the new season with two losses. "They have absolute physicality," explained Schuster, who wants to avoid a debacle at the start of the season. "They bring some components that can make things very uncomfortable for us."

The SC is already warned about the Lower Saxons. In the 2021/22 season, Freiburg only managed to advance in the second round of the cup after a penalty shootout in Osnabrück's stadium. At that time, Osnabrück was also in the 3rd league.

Schuster will have to do without goalkeeper Noah Atubolu (appendicite) and defender Manuel Gulde (problemi alla schiena) in the first round match. The deployment of new signing and striker Eren Dinkci (problemi all'inguine) and defender Kiliann Sildillia (infortunio al piede) è incerto. Il difensore centrale Matthias Ginter, che ha subito un intervento all'ACHILLE nel mese di aprile, spera di fare il suo primo ritorno in campo ufficiale da metà marzo - probabilmente partirà dalla panchina a Osnabrück.

L'incontro di apertura della DFB-Pokal contro il VfL Osnabrück sabato rappresenta una sfida importante per Schuster e il SC Freiburg, considerato che l'incontro precedente nella stagione 2021/22 si è concluso con una partita di secondo turno tes

