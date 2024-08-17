- Il Libano registra morti dopo l'attacco aereo israeliano

Mentre proseguono i colloqui per un cessate il fuoco nel conflitto di Gaza con l'obiettivo di raggiungere un accordo, i combattimenti tra Israele e la milizia libanese Hezbollah persistono in Libano. Secondo le autorità libanesi, almeno dieci persone, tra cui una donna e due bambini, sono morte in un attacco aereo israeliano nel sud del Libano.

Il militare israeliano ha dichiarato che un deposito di armi della milizia Hezbollah nella regione di Nabatiya era l'obiettivo dell'attacco aereo. Inoltre, il militare ha affermato che il fuoco d'artiglieria è stato utilizzato per neutralizzare potenziali minacce in ulteriori regioni del sud del Libano.

Lebanon: tra i morti ci sono anche siriani

Altri cinque persone sono rimaste ferite nell'incidente di Nabatiya, secondo le autorità libanesi. Due di loro sono in condizioni critiche. La maggior parte delle vittime erano siriane, secondo il ministero della salute.

L'agenzia di stampa nazionale del Libano ha riferito sabato mattina che un edificio industriale è stato colpito nell'attacco, dove si presume vivesse una famiglia siriana. Inizialmente era stato riferito che era stato colpito un edificio residenziale.

Dal'inizio del conflitto Israele-Hamas a Gaza dieci mesi fa, la milizia Hezbollah, alleata di Hamas, ha quasi quotidianamente preso di mira il nord di Israele dal Libano. In risposta, il militare israeliano ha spesso colpito i bersagli nel paese confinante.

Ministero: primo caso di polio nella Striscia di Gaza

È stato segnalato un caso di polio nella Striscia di Gaza martoriata dal conflitto, secondo le autorità palestinesi. Un bambino non vaccinato di dieci mesi a Deir al-Balah, al centro del territorio, è risultato infetto. Il ministero della salute di Ramallah ha annunciato la notizia e i test ad Amman, in Giordania, hanno confermato il caso.

Il Segretario Generale delle Nazioni Unite António Guterres aveva precedentemente richiesto un cessate il fuoco nella striscia costiera per vaccinare centinaia di migliaia di bambini contro la polio. Il virus viene spesso trasmesso attraverso l'acqua inquinata e attualmente non esiste cura per la polio.

Biden desidera il cessate il fuoco

Although mediators in Doha, Qatar, failed to reach a ceasefire agreement on Friday, they described the discussions as constructive. A plan was presented that aims to bridge the remaining divide and align with the principles of the peace plan presented by US President Joe Biden in May, which Hamas is reluctant to renegotiate.

Another significant meeting is scheduled to take place in Egypt's capital, Cairo, before the end of the next week. Until then, negotiators will continue working to bridge remaining gaps.

Biden expressed optimism, stating, "We are closer than we have ever been" and "much closer than we were three days ago." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel this weekend to continue "intensive diplomatic efforts" on the ground, a spokesperson for his department said. The objective is to finalize the agreement. "No one in the region should take actions to undermine this process," Biden warned in a statement.

According to Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, a truce could prevent further escalation in the region. Iran and Hezbollah had sworn retribution after the assassination of Hamas' external chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a Hezbollah military commander two weeks back. A violent response had been anticipated since then. Both Iran and Hezbollah, primarily funded by Iran, may refrain from a larger, potentially coordinated attack against Israel in the event of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Biden spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after the negotiating round in Doha and in another call with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the White House announced. They are convinced that the process is in its final phase, a US government official said. They plan to meet again next week in Cairo "with the aim of finally concluding this process."

US Official: Negotiation Process Still Complex

The official stated that it remains a very challenging and complex task. Certain aspects of the proposed agreement are "discomforting," as is typical with any deal of this nature. He cited the exchange of "a significant number of Palestinian prisoners" from Israeli prisons for completely innocent individuals taken as hostages. The agreement is "imperfect," but reflects the principles outlined by US President Biden and supported by the UN Security Council.

Biden proposed a three-phase plan to end the Gaza war in May. In the first phase, a particular group of hostages would be released during a six-week ceasefire in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. In the subsequent two phases, fighting would cease permanently, remaining hostages would be released, and reconstruction of the largely destroyed Gaza Strip would commence.

Hamas and other terrorists from Gaza attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing over 1,200 people and taking another 250 hostages. This massacre sparked the war. According to the health authority managed by Hamas, over 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then. This number does not distinguish between civilians and fighters and cannot be confirmed.

