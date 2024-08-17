Il Libano piange le tragiche perdite causate dai "attacchi aerei israeliani"

Trattative per un cessate il fuoco a Gaza sono previste per la prossima settimana, con il Presidente Biden degli USA che crede che un accordo possa essere raggiunto. Si dice che siano più vicini che mai a un'intesa. Simultaneamente, un presunto missile israeliano ha colpito un edificio residenziale in Libano.

Le discussioni in corso per un cessate il fuoco nel conflitto di Gaza mirano a siglare un accordo entro la prossima settimana. Tuttavia, continuano tragiche perdite di vite umane nel Medio Oriente. Almeno sei persone hanno perso la vita in un attacco aereo su un edificio residenziale nella regione meridionale del Libano, secondo fonti ufficiali. Tre persone sono state anche ferite nell'attacco israeliano sospettato, come confermato dal Ministero della Salute libanese e dalle fonti di sicurezza libanesi. Purtroppo, il militare israeliano non ha ancora rilasciato una dichiarazione.

Dal'inizio del conflitto di Gaza tra Israele e Hamas dieci mesi fa, la milizia di Hezbollah, alleata di Hamas, ha regolarmente preso di mira regioni nel nord di Israele. In risposta, il militare israeliano ha costantemente preso di mira aree nel paese circostante.

La leadership politica iraniana, che sostiene Hamas e Hezbollah nella loro lotta contro Israele, rimane scettica sulle possibilità di un cessate il fuoco a Gaza. Sul piattaforma X, il Ministro degli Esteri iraniano Ali Bagheri Kani ha dichiarato che Israele non è affidabile. Aveva ricevuto aggiornamenti dal Presidente del Consiglio Qatarino Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani riguardo ai progressi delle trattative. Ha insistito per porre fine alla campagna militare di Israele nella Striscia di Gaza.

L'ottimismo di Biden

although mediators in the Qatari capital of Doha failed to secure a breakthrough for a truce on Friday, according to a joint statement, the discussions were deemed beneficial. They mentioned a proposition that endeavors to bridge the remaining gap, which also coincides with the principles of the peace plan proposed by US President Joe Biden in May, which Hamas is reluctant to renegotiate.

Another high-level meeting is scheduled to occur in the Egyptian capital of Cairo towards the end of the coming week. Negotiators will continue to work on closing the remaining gaps until then.

Biden exhibited hope. "We're closer than we've ever been," he commented during an event at the White House. "We're much closer than we were three days ago." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to head to Israel this weekend to strengthen "intensive diplomatic efforts" on the ground, a spokesperson for his ministry reported. The objective is to finalize the agreement. "Caution is necessary to avoid actions that could disrupt this process," Biden warned in a statement.

According to Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, a truce could prevent additional escalation in the region. Revenge had been sworn by Iran and Hezbollah following the killings of Hamas' foreign chief Ismail Haniyah in Tehran, the Iranian capital, and a Hezbollah military commander over two weeks ago. An attack had been anticipated since then. Neither Iran nor Hezbollah, predominantly backed by Iran, might initiate a larger, possibly coordinated attack against Israel if a truce is declared in Gaza.

Biden spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani after negotiations in Doha, as announced by the White House. US officials believe the process is nearing completion and intend to meet again next week in Cairo to "finally conclude this process."

La sfida persiste

The official admitted that the process remains extremely tough and intricate, featuring "disagreeable" aspects in the proposed agreement, such as the exchange of "a large number of Palestinian prisoners" from Israeli prisons for innocent captives. The deal, he stated, is "far from perfect" but aligns with the principles outlined by President Biden and supported by the UN Security Council.

In May, Biden presented a three-phase plan to end the Gaza conflict. In the initial phase, a specific group of captives would be freed during a six-week truce, in exchange for releasing Palestinian prisoners who were incarcerated in Israel. The second and third phases would entail permanently ceasing hostilities, releasing remaining captives, and initiating rebuilding of the severely damaged Gaza Strip.

Hamas and terrorists from Gaza attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, claiming over 1,200 lives and holding 250 captives. This tragedy sparked the war. According to Hamas-managed health ministry figures, over 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then. This number does not distinguish between civilians and combatants and cannot be validated.

