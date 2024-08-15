- Il governo federale respinge le critiche della Sassonia al programma di aiuti

Il Segretario di Stato per l'Economia Sven Giegold ha respinto le critiche del Ministro per lo Sviluppo Regionale della Sassonia, Thomas Schmidt (CDU), riguardo al programma di finanziamento federale per le regioni ex carbonifere come "infondate e factualmente errate". Il politico dei Verdi ha sottolineato che il programma "STARK" non è stato solo ampliato per promuovere le tecnologie di transizione, ma ha anche creato nuove opportunità per sostenere gli investimenti delle imprese nella formazione e nell'istruzione, nell'azione imprenditoriale e negli approcci innovativi.

Schmidt aveva accolto in linea di principio le nuove linee guida di finanziamento "Rafforzare le Dinamiche di Transizione e il Raggiungimento degli Obiettivi nelle Regioni e nei Siti delle Centrali Elettriche a Carbone", abbreviato in "STARK", martedì. Tuttavia, ha criticato il fatto che il governo federale si fosse concentrato troppo sulle tecnologie di transizione nella revisione e non avesse sufficientemente ampliato il sostegno alle piccole e medie imprese (PMI).

"STARK" si applica anche alle PMI

Giegold, however, has pointed out that the adjustments represent a significant expansion of funding opportunities, specifically intended to give companies in Saxony new impetus. "All this applies without restriction to SMEs, which are even the focus of the entire program," explained Giegold. Furthermore, bureaucratic hurdles that particularly hindered SMEs have been removed. "The changes were developed and agreed upon with Saxony, and I would have welcomed it if the colleague had expressed additional expansion needs earlier," Giegold added. This opportunity had existed since December.

The innovations are intended to enable the promotion of projects for the production of batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, electrolysis equipment, as well as equipment for CO2 capture, utilization, and storage. It is also new that up to 40 percent of the eligible investment costs can be covered. Furthermore, investments in some existing funding categories are now also eligible.

Giegold mentioned that the adjustments to the "STARK" program specifically aim to provide new impetus for companies in Saxony, and this opportunity is available for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) without restriction. The revised funding guidelines for the "STARK" program provide significant expansion of funding opportunities, which now also cover up to 40% of the eligible investment costs for projects related to the production of renewable energy technologies and CO2 management, benefiting various SMEs.

Leggi anche: