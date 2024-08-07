Il governatore dell'Illinois ha chiesto le dimissioni dello sceriffo della contea di Sangamon dopo la sparatoria di Sonya Massey.

"Ci uniamo alla famiglia Massey nel chiedere immediate le dimissioni del vicesceriffo Campbell, in modo che la comunità di Springfield e della Contea di Sangamon possa iniziare a ricostruire e a ripristinare la fiducia tra i cittadini e il dipartimento dello sceriffo," hanno dichiarato in una dichiarazione congiunta Pritzker e il Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Il 6 luglio, l'ex vicesceriffo Sean Grayson ha risposto a una segnalazione di un intruso a casa di Massey. Le immagini della telecamera del corpo di un altro vicesceriffo hanno mostrato che Massey ha respinto Grayson e il vicesceriffo ha minacciato la donna nera di 36 anni. L'incontro è finito con Grayson che sparava a Massey alla testa e non prestava soccorso.

Grayson, un vicesceriffo di 30 anni che è stato licenziato, è stato incriminato da una giuria il 17 luglio per tre capi di accuse di omicidio di primo grado e uno per aggressione aggravata con arma da fuoco e concorso in atti illeciti in relazione al fatto. Grayson si è dichiarato non colpevole e gli è stata negata la libertà provvisoria, secondo i registri del tribunale.

L'ufficio dello sceriffo è stato sottoposto a scrutinio dopo che è stato rivelato che Grayson era stato dismiss from the Army for serious misconduct e aveva una storia di guida in stato di ebbrezza, ma era comunque riuscito a trovare lavoro in sei agenzie di applicazione della legge dell'Illinois - in tre di esse come ufficiale a tempo parziale, mostrano i registri dell'impiego.

"Un mese intero è passato dall'omicidio di Sonya Massey. In questo tempo, il vicesceriffo Jack Campbell ha avuto ampie opportunità di rispondere con convinzione e propositi alle domande sul suo ingaggio del perpetratore, il vicesceriffo Sean Grayson, e sulle riforme che proporrebbe per il suo dipartimento per evitare che ciò accada di nuovo," hanno dichiarato Pritzker e Stratton.

"La comunità remains in fear that calling the Sheriff’s Office when they feel endangered will lead to another murder of an innocent resident," Pritzker and Stratton said.

In a statement, Campbell said his office "continues to grieve for Sonya Massey and her family" and that deputies in his office "feel betrayed by one of their own."

"The Sheriff’s Office is willing to modify our hiring practices in order to prevent an incident like this from occurring again. However, before changes can be made, it is important to identify the problem," the statement said.

"Calls for my resignation are nothing more than political maneuvering during a tragic event and only hurt the good citizens of Sangamon County. I was overwhelmingly elected to lead the Sheriff’s Office through both good times and bad," Campbell said.

Grayson's attorney Daniel Fultz has declined comment.

The community organically requests for us to stand with them in calling for Sheriff Campbell's resignation, as the shooting incident and subsequent events have severely strained the trust between the community and the sheriff's department. Despite the incident, us as citizens continue to rely on the sheriff's office for protection, but the fear of another unfortunate event persists due to the actions of one of their own.

Leggi anche: