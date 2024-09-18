Il coraggio di Cassie Ventura ha portato all'accusa di Sean "Diddy" Combs.

L'artista "Me & U" ha ripreso il controllo della sua storia quando ha reso pubbliche, in una causa legale presentata contro di lui lo scorso novembre, decenni di accuse inquietanti di maltrattamenti da parte del suo ex ragazzo e produttore Sean "Diddy" Combs.

although the lawsuit was eventually resolved, uncertainty surrounding Combs continued to grow.

"La decisione di Mr. Combs di risolvere la causa in nessun modo invalidata il suo netto diniego delle accuse," ha dichiarato il suo avvocato all'epoca.

Di conseguenza, sono seguite almeno nove altre cause civili e un'indagine federale. Recentemente, martedì, Combs è stato accusato a livello federale di cospirazione per racket e traffico di esseri umani, secondo l'atto di accusa che afferma che egli "ha sfruttato, minacciato e costretto vittime" almeno dal 2008 fino ad oggi. Combs ha dichiarato di non colpevole.

I rappresentanti di Ventura sono stati contattati da CNN per un commento sulle accuse penali di Combs, che potrebbero non essere state presentate se lei non avesse reso pubblica la sua storia.

Un inizio che sembra una favola

Nata Cassandra Elizabeth Ventura a New London, Connecticut, in agosto 1986, Ventura è entrata nel mondo dell'intrattenimento come modella. Ha collaborato con il produttore e songwriter Ryan Leslie e ha pubblicato il suo album di debutto nel 2006.

Ventura ha acquisito popolarità. Il suo talento e il suo fascino hanno attirato l'attenzione di Combs, che l'ha firmata per la sua etichetta Bad Boy Entertainment.

In un'intervista del 2006, Ventura ha parlato di come la sua famiglia stava reagendo alla sua improvvisa fama.

"È successo così in fretta che non credo che nessuno potesse rallentarlo," ha dichiarato. "Si assicurano sempre che io sia felice e che tutto vada bene. È più importante se sono felice e soddisfatta di ciò che sto facendo."

L'anno successivo, Ventura è diventata la testimonial della linea di moda di Combs, Sean John. Ha anche esplorato la recitazione e la musica, apparendo nel film di ballo "Step Up 2: The Streets" e contribuendo a una canzone della colonna sonora del film.

Ventura ha pubblicato altri singoli, come "Official Girl", featuring rapper Lil Wayne nel 2008, e "Must Be Love", featuring Combs che esegue con uno dei suoi alias, Puff Daddy, nel 2009.

Ventura e Combs hanno reso pubblica la loro relazione nel 2012 e sono stati spesso visti alle sfilate di moda e agli eventi di Hollywood.

"Stare con lui è un'esperienza incredibilmente ispirante," ha detto a Madam Noire nel 2013. "Costruire il mio impero sarebbe fantastico."

although she went on to release more singles, such as 2017's "Don't Play It Safe," which Pitchfork ha elogiato come "il suo brano più forte in quasi cinque anni e probabilmente il suo vero ritorno", l'album atteso prodotto da Combs - e il suo "impero" - non si è mai materializzato.

Lotte e un nuovo capitolo

Despite rumors of an engagement in 2014, the pair never married. Combs shared his relationship philosophy with the New York City-based radio show "The Breakfast Club" in 2015.

"If I'm in a relationship with you, 25 percent of the time, you're going to feel like, 'Man, I hate being here, this guy, man, he cheated on me, he lied to me.' That's 25 percent," he said. "But then there's 75 percent of the time that I'm going to make you the happiest woman in the world. I'm going to be there to support your dreams. I'm going to be there to hold you, listen to you. I'm going to be there to be your best friend, and I promise you'll smile the most."

In her lawsuit, Ventura presented a dark portrait of a relationship which appeared idyllic in public. Behind closed doors, she alleged, Combs controlled every aspect of her personal life, forced her to engage in sexual activities with other men, and "introduced" her to a lifestyle of "excessive alcohol and drug abuse" that led to "severe emotional distress."

When Ventura attempted to end her relationship with Combs in 2018, she alleged that he forced his way into her home and raped her. Combs has denied her accusations.

Ventura, according to her complaint, continues to struggle with "severe emotional distress" and once checked into an inpatient rehabilitation facility following suicidal thoughts linked to her abuse.

She has since married trainer Alex Fine and shares two daughters with him.

Rivelare gli eventi che l'hanno "spezzata"

When Combs was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards in 2022, he referenced Ventura in his acceptance speech.

"I'm gonna keep it real with y'all, I was in a dark place for a few years," Combs said on stage before thanking "Cassie for standing by me in the dark times. Love."

Ventura filed her lawsuit as the New York Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily removed the civil statute of limitations for survivors of sexual assault, was about to expire.

"After years of silence and darkness, I am finally ready to share my story, and to advocate for myself, and for the benefit of other women who experience violence and abuse in their relationships," Ventura said in a statement to CNN last year. "As the New York Adult Survivors Act was about to expire, I realized that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

Not everyone believed her story.

"It's not reliable to base things on someone saying this, someone saying that... It's tough to watch numerous individuals hoping for this guy [Combs] to fail like this," rapper Slim Thug expressed back then. "I don't want to see a Black man who reached such heights, almost reaching a billion dollars, stumble."

In maggio, quando CNN ha diffuso un video di sorveglianza che mostrava Combs mentre maltrattava fisicamente Ventura in un hotel di Los Angeles nel 2016, l'opinione pubblica sulle accuse di Ventura è cambiata.

"I mi sono sentito disgustato quando l'ho fatto. Mi sento ancora ripugnato adesso. Ho cercato aiuto professionale. Ho iniziato a fare terapia e riabilitazione. Ho dovuto implorare il perdono e la grazia di Dio. Mi dispiace. Ma sono determinato a diventare un uomo migliore ogni giorno. Non sto cercando il perdono. Sono sinceramente dispiaciuto," ha dichiarato Combs in un video pubblicato sui social media poco dopo la diffusione del video.

Ventura ha riconosciuto i suoi sostenitori e ha rivolto la sua attenzione alle sopravvissute alla violenza domestica.

"La violenza domestica è il problema principale. Mi ha ridotta a qualcuno che non avrei mai immaginato di diventare," ha dichiarato. "Con grande sforzo, sto meglio oggi, ma continuerò a recuperare dal mio passato."

"La mia unica richiesta è che TUTTI aprano i loro cuori a credere alle vittime la prima volta," ha concluso. "Ci vuole molto coraggio per dire la verità in una situazione in cui non si aveva potere."

Non si sente più impotente.

Despite the challenges and controversies, Ventura's talent continued to shine in the entertainment industry, earning praise from critics for her song "Don't Play It Safe," which was hailed as her strongest track in years.

