Il Borussia Dortmund si oppone alla discussione controversa

C'è stata una positiva atmosfera al Borussia Dortmund da un po', ma la pesante sconfitta per 5-1 a Stoccarda ha intensificato lo stress. Solo una vittoria contro Bochum può aiutare a ridurre l'incertezza crescente. Due giovani promettenti potrebbero essere integrati nella squadra.

Nuri Şahin era tornato il suo allegro sé, ma la sconfitta schiacciante contro il VfB Stuttgart era ancora preoccupante per l'allenatore del Borussia Dortmund. "È stata la conferenza stampa più lunga di sempre, è sempre così dopo le sconfitte?", Şahin ha chiesto dopo la sessione con i media, che si è concentrata principalmente sul risultato di 5-1 contro il VfB invece della sfida imminente di venerdì (8:30 PM su DAZN e nel live ticker su ntv.de) contro il VfL Bochum.

"Abbiamo revisionato e analizzato tutto meticolosamente. Mi servirebbe un periodo esteso per spiegare cosa è andato storto", Şahin ha sottolineato: "In sintesi, tutto è andato storto". Tuttavia, questo non significa automaticamente che tutto sia negativo. Ha cercato di evitare a tutti i costi di scatenare un dibattito noioso. "Sarebbe disastroso se dicessi che i giocatori hanno un problema mentale. Siamo tutti insieme in questo. Vinciamo e perdiamo insieme. Siamo tutti sulla stessa barca". Ha notato un atteggiamento autocritico da parte della sua squadra, un fattore significativo per la crescita della squadra.

"La verità è sempre sul campo"

"The truth is always on the field. We have to provide our answers there and demonstrate our development," the coach urged: "We're all accountable, that's our duty, that's why we have this job, that's why the players are with Borussia Dortmund, to meet the expectations of this club." And those expectations are high. Only a win in the home game against Bochum will suffice, otherwise, the distance to the top will be substantial early on. However, VfL will bring onto the field the qualities that BVB dislikes. "We of course want a response to this performance," Şahin said, aware that the game against Stuttgart can't be compensated for. He called for "an entirely different demeanor" and anticipates "an entirely different game" on Friday.

Şahin wasn't ruling out lineup adjustments. Potential newcomers could be the 18-year-old Belgian international Julien Duranville and the recent signing Maximilian Beier from TSG Hoffenheim. "We have to handle Julien with care due to his injury history. But we now think he's very close. The same goes for Maxi Beier. I was one of those who really wanted him. Both will be crucial for us this season," Şahin said.

However, back to the debacle in Stuttgart: "We knew there would be setbacks. Not to this extent, we didn't foresee it and didn't expect to play so poorly," Şahin said: "But now it's happened and now we look ahead. On Friday, it has to go in one direction. It's about the three points we want and need to obtain." Because he's not constructing a house of cards at BVB, and it's not like "we're going to demolish everything and start anew after one loss." On Friday, we'll see how resilient the current setup is.

