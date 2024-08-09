I repubblicani stanno prendendo di mira il servizio militare di Tim Walz.

Compito delle squadre di campagna è trovare i punti deboli nel curriculum dell'avversario. Nel caso di Tim Walz, nuovo vice di Kamala Harris, sembra che ne abbiano trovato uno e stanno esercitando una critica acuta del suo servizio militare.

Il ritiro di Joe Biden dalla corsa presidenziale ha messo i Repubblicani americani in difficoltà: hanno dovuto riorientare completamente la loro campagna verso la candidata ora designata alla presidenza, Kamala Harris. I primi attacchi da parte di Donald Trump e del suo entourage contro la vice presidente in carica sembravano un po' confusi.

Ora, un altro giocatore è entrato in scena: Harris ha scelto Tim Walz come suo compagno di corsa. E i Repubblicani stanno rapidamente setacciando il suo curriculum e la sua carriera alla ricerca di punti deboli. Uno che sembra aver trovato è il servizio militare di Walz. Il vice di Trump, J.D. Vance, un veterano della guerra in Iraq, ha affrontato l'argomento durante un'apparizione in Ohio: ha sollevato domande sulle missioni di Walz e ha messo in discussione il suo congedo dall'esercito.

Secondo i resoconti dell'AP, Walz ha prestato servizio per un totale di 24 anni in diverse unità e funzioni della Guardia Nazionale, le forze di terra della Guardia Nazionale. Queste sono principalmente composte da volontari e assomigliano a una milizia. Dopo un periodo di servizio attivo, i soldati diventano riservisti e non sono soldati a tempo pieno.

Entrato nella Guardia Nazionale a 17 anni

Walz ha iniziato la sua carriera a 17 anni e ha ricevuto molte decorazioni durante il suo servizio militare. Tuttavia, i Repubblicani criticano la fine del suo servizio nel 2005, quando la sua unità all'epoca era sotto discussione per essere mobilitata per il deployment in Iraq. Allo stesso tempo, Walz stava correndo per la Camera dei Rappresentanti.

Despite the possible mobilization, Walz stuck to his candidacy - and left the service in May 2005. According to his own statements, he wanted to focus fully on his campaign. Walz was elected in 2006 and entered the House of Representatives in early 2007 - as the highest-ranking non-commissioned officer. In August 2005, according to AP, the Army Ministry officially issued a mobilization order for Walz's unit, which was eventually deployed to Iraq in March 2006. Republicans now accuse Walz of abandoning his unit and avoiding deployment to Iraq.

However, there is no solid evidence that Walz wanted to avoid deployment to Iraq. He left before the official mobilization, which was only a rumor at that point. Moreover, his service could have actually ended due to his candidacy - some funzionari civili sono proibiti dall'impegnarsi in politica. Harris' campaign team also pointed out that Walz had advocated for the rights of veterans as a congressman and had served on the committee for veterans' affairs.

Non in combattimento

Another point of criticism from Republicans concerns statements by Walz that suggest he participated in combat. However, he was never in combat. As a member of the National Guard, he was primarily deployed for natural disasters in Nebraska and Minnesota. In 2003, he went to Italy for nine months as part of Operation Enduring Freedom - the war on terror - but he was not part of the combat troops either.

"Don't pretend to be something you're not," Vance said. "I'd be ashamed if I said I had lied about my military service, as you have." Vance himself was a lance corporal in the Marines in the Iraq war - he was also not part of the combat troops.

Finally, there's a third point of criticism: Walz's rank in the army. The Harris campaign referred to him as a "Command Sergeant Major". While Walz did achieve this high rank in the National Guard, he was demoted after his retirement because he had not met certain requirements by the time he left. For instance, he had not completed courses necessary for the rank. Walz currently holds the rank of Master Sergeant.

