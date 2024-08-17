I prelievi non autorizzati dai conti bancari sono aumentati notevolmente.

In Farmacie, Negozi di Abbigliamento o Supermercati: Molti Rivenditori Hanno Recentemente Introduito Stazioni di Pagamento Self-Scanning, Riducendo il Personale Ma Apparentemente Aumentando il Furto in Negozio.

Le stazioni di pagamento self-service sono incolpate per un problema di furto in negozio aumentato nei negozi al dettaglio, secondo gli esperti. "Più del doppio della merce viene rubata nei negozi con macchinari self-service. I rivenditori possono perdere fino al 2% delle loro entrate a causa del self-service, che è una perdita sostanziale e molto più alta rispetto ai tradizionali punti cassa", ha dichiarato il professor Stefan Rüschen dell'Università Duale di Baden-Württemberg a Heilbronn. Tuttavia, il rischio varia a seconda della posizione, con le città che mostrano un rischio più alto rispetto alle aree rurali. Rüschen ha basato le sue dichiarazioni su discussioni con i rivenditori e i professionisti del settore.

Despite the increased risk, Rüschen believes that retailers will continue to rely on self-checkout machines more in the future. "There's a severe staff shortage in retail businesses all over. And now, customers prefer and expect this self-service option because they dislike waiting in long lines," he said.

Rüschen suggested several preventative measures against the high shoplifting rate. These measures include security personnel monitoring the self-checkout area, and exit doors that won't open unless the cashier receipt is scanned. Some advanced technologies, like using video analysis, can accurately determine if customers override the scanning system, falsify weights, or manipulate fruit selection. Rüschen encouraged retailers to continually enhance and refine their shoplifting prevention and detection strategies.

The German police crime statistics suggest a rise in shoplifting across the country. Rüschen attributes this trend not to the surge in self-checkout machines but to high inflation, escalating prices, and falling purchasing power.

The introduction of self-checkout stations has been linked to an increase in shoplifting incidents, leading some retailers to lose up to 2% of their sales revenue due to theft.

