- I costi di affitto esorbitanti impongono una pressione agli studenti.

Giovani in formazione o in apprendistato spesso faticano sotto il peso delle spese per l'alloggio. Secondo l'Ufficio federale di statistica, gli studenti che vivono in modo indipendente destinano circa il 54% del loro reddito familiare all'alloggio, mentre gli apprendisti in situazioni simili spendono circa il 42%. Questo è notevolmente superiore alla media del 25% delle spese per l'alloggio della popolazione generale. Di conseguenza, un impressionante 61% degli studenti è considerato gravato finanziariamente dalle proprie spese per l'alloggio.

Despite the meager income levels of these young individuals, the average net income for students managing their own households was 867 euros last year, with 41% stemming from personal earnings. Parental financial aid, such as child support, accounted for around 32%, while state aid like BAföG scholarships contributed an additional 15%.

Family contributions turn out to be a major income source

In 41% of these situations, family financial support served as the primary income source. More than one-third (36%) of students relied primarily on their personal work for income.

Contrarily, apprentices managed on their own income more frequently, with 80% of it coming from their professional wages. The average net income for these apprentices was 1,240 euros. About 91% of apprentices solely depended on their own earnings as their primary source of income.

Reference: Destatis

