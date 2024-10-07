Harris si sforza di ottenere il sostegno dei lavoratori in mezzo a segnali di diminuzione dell'influenza

Dirigenze delle due organizzazioni sindacali hanno riconosciuto apertamente le dispute interne nei loro gruppi come il principale motivo per cui sono rimaste fuori dalla mischia politica.

Edward Kelly, a capo dell'International Association of Fire Fighters, ha dichiarato questa settimana che restare in panchina era il metodo migliore per preservare e migliorare l'unità all'interno della loro organizzazione.

La campagna di Trump ha esultato per queste dichiarazioni, interpretandole come la prova che il sindacato organizzato sta abbandonando Harris e il Partito Democratico. Giovedì, la campagna ha definito la decisione del sindacato dei pompieri di rimanere neutrali "un altro colpo" a Harris, sottolineando l'endorsement precoce del sindacato per Biden.

Tuttavia, la situazione è più complessa e rispecchia il caos interno e l'ostilità crescente tra i leader sindacali. although Harris holds a lead over Trump with union voters and households, according to various polls, the margin is smaller than the ones BoJo had in 2016 and Biden in 2020.

CNN's exit polls following the previous two presidential elections showed Biden leading among voters from union households by 16 points, while Clinton had a 9-point advantage over the same demographic in 2016.

Un sondaggio di Fox News condotto a metà settembre ha mostrato Harris con un vantaggio di sei punti su Trump, mentre un sondaggio di Quinnipiac di fine settembre ha mostrato Harris con un vantaggio di 11 punti, simile a un sondaggio Reuters/Ipsos che ha trovato Harris 12 punti avanti a Trump tra gli elettori delle case dei sindacati.

Harris ha aumentato la sua voce in favore del lavoro man mano che si avvicina l'elezione. La sua visita in Michigan venerdì è avvenuta subito dopo che i lavoratori del porto hanno sospeso lo sciopero, che aveva il potenziale per disturbare l'intera economia degli Stati Uniti.

“Questo passo è un segno di progresso verso un contratto forte e dimostra il potere della contrattazione collettiva”, ha detto Harris in una dichiarazione.

Durante il suo discorso a Redford Township venerdì, Harris ha criticato il record di Trump sul lavoro.

“Non ci lasceremo ingannare. Trump e le sue politiche sono un disastro per i lavoratori e sta cercando di ingannare persone in tutto il nostro paese”, ha detto Harris, definendo Trump “una minaccia esistenziale per il movimento dei lavoratori americani”.

Mercoledì, Vance ha argomentato che il grant federale da $500 milioni approvato dall'amministrazione Biden per la GM's Lansing Grand River Plant sarebbe stato dirottato in Cina.

Harris ha anche elogiato i $60 milioni di finanziamento federale per sostenere la creazione di una pianta di produzione di batterie per veicoli elettrici a Flint, che l'amministrazione stima creerà 150 posti di lavoro.

Although Harris has faced some backlash, she has managed to keep most of the labor organizations that typically support the Democratic nominee united. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain has emerged as one of Harris's most prominent supporters and vocal advocates, frequently criticizing Trump's labor policies and warning that a second Trump administration would be harmful to the labor movement.

In her fiery convention speech this summer, Fain described Trump and Vance as "two lapdogs for the billionaire class who only serve themselves," adding that Trump was a "scab" – a traitor to labor unions during times of crisis.

The UAW scored significant wage and benefit gains after a 2023 strike that received backing from prominent Democrats, some of whom, led by Biden, joined workers on the picket lines. Biden, who described himself as "the most pro-union president," last September visited a picket line in Michigan during the work stoppage.

The AFL-CIO, a powerful union federation, endorsed Harris early on. In a statement, president Liz Shuler praised a robust jobs report and continued to support Harris.

“This election, America will choose between Kamala Harris, a key partner with unions in building a worker-centered economy reflected in today’s jobs report, and Donald Trump, who would take away all the gains we've made”, Shuler said, emphasizing the organization's extensive "voter mobilization" campaign for Harris and Walz.

Other labor leaders have been more cautious, fearing that endorsing either candidate would jeopardize loro standing. Both the Democratic and Republican vice presidential nominees, Walz and Vance, spoke at the IAFF convention in Boston in late August. Although Walz received a warmer reception, it was uncertain whether the unions would fully support the Democratic ticket or stay out of the race.

Vance was booed during parts of his speech, particularly after he claimed that he and former President Donald Trump were "the most pro-worker Republican ticket in history".

This occurred about six weeks after Teamsters president Sean O'Brien made the unexpected move of addressing the Republican National Convention in July – before Biden dropped out. The move angered many labor leaders and puzzled advocates who have warned that unions would suffer if Trump's policies were reimplemented.

In his remarks, O'Brien highlighted the Teamsters' history of endorsing Republican presidents, including Nixon, Reagan, and George H.W. Bush. Bush was the last GOP nominee to receive their support. Every Democratic nominee since Clinton, who defeated Bush in 1992, has received the Teamsters' official endorsement.

"We're not merely residents, we're not just leasers. Yet, the high-ranking bureaucrats view us as intruders, and that's downright unfair," O'Brien pointed out. He chose to remain silent at the Democratic convention, and the Teamsters eventually declined to endorse any candidate a month later. O'Brien attributed this decision to the union's "principled" democratic process, acknowledging that "Democrats, Republicans, and Independents all feel a sense of belonging within our union, and it's our responsibility to honor and value each of them equally."

Larry Cohen, a previous long-term leader of the Communications Workers of America, minimized the Teamsters' decision, suggesting in mid-September that it was already too late for the national body to initiate a substantial election outreach strategy.

"So, what exactly are you planning to accomplish, and how can you prepare and mobilize people in just six weeks for door-to-door campaigns?" Cohen questioned CNN. "They procrastinated too much."

Il PAC dei Teamsters aveva già fatto intuire la sua trasformazione politica all'inizio dell'anno, contribuendo con 5.000 dollari per sostenere il senatore repubblicano Josh Hawley del Missouri. Tuttavia, questi movimenti hanno suscitato forti critiche da parte dei sindacati dei Teamsters in stati contestati.

Le fazioni nere e della costa occidentale del sindacato si sono anche staccate, sostenendo la campagna di Harris, affermando che, indipendentemente da quanto dichiarato dalla leadership nazionale, lei godeva di un solido sostegno all'interno del sindacato.

I leader dell'International Association of Fire Fighters, come Edward Kelly, credono che restare fuori dalla politica aiuti a mantenere l'unità all'interno della loro organizzazione.

Le dispute interne nei sindacati, come riconosciuto dai leader politici, hanno portato alcuni sindacati ad adottare posizioni neutrali negli eventi politici, come la decisione del sindacato dei pompieri di rimanere neutrali nella campagna elettorale in corso.

