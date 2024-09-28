Salta al contenuto
Registrazione Abbonati
PoliticaNotizie

Harris intende prendere in giro Trump durante il secondo dibattito mentre guarda una partita di football dell'Alabama.

Durante il incontro di football Alabama-Gorgia del sabato sera allo stadio Bryant-Denny, l'ex Presidente Donald Trump potrebbe notare più di 100.000 spettatori immersi in una sfida di college football cruciale. La Vice Presidentessa Kamala Harris, infatti, vuole lanciare un affondo al suo...

 and  James Williams
2 minuti
Kamala Harris, la Vice Presidente, ha inaugurato un comizio politico a Madison, Wisconsin, il 20...
Kamala Harris, la Vice Presidente, ha inaugurato un comizio politico a Madison, Wisconsin, il 20 settembre 2024.

Harris intende prendere in giro Trump durante il secondo dibattito mentre guarda una partita di football dell'Alabama.

La squadra di Harris ha organizzato un piccolo aereo per sorvolare Tuscaloosa durante la partita, portando uno striscione che recita: "Trump si Tira Indietro dal Secondo Debate."

Questo non è solo per i tifosi del Crimson Tide o dei Georgia Bulldogs sugli spalti, come spiegato da un rappresentante della campagna a CNN. Insieme a questa pubblicità aerea, la campagna di Harris trasmetterà anche un annuncio nazionale durante una delle partite di football universitario più attese. In questo annuncio, lei esorta Trump a confrontarla nuovamente sul palco del dibattito.

La voce fuori campo dichiara: "I vincitori non si tirano indietro di fronte a una sfida difficile. I campioni sono pronti in qualsiasi momento. Ma i perdenti, loro si lamentano, esitano e se ne vanno."

La squadra del vicepresidente ha accettato l'invito di CNN per un secondo dibattito più tardi questo mese, ma Trump ha finora rifiutato questa proposta, affermando che la data del 23 ottobre è "troppo vicina" per un'altra sfida, poiché il voto è già iniziato in alcuni stati. I conflitti del 2020 e del 2016 includevano dibattiti a metà ottobre in cui Trump ha partecipato.

Despite his public statements, Trump has reportedly entertained the idea of sharing the debate stage with Harris once more, sources inform CNN. A number of his advisors have proposed this encounter as a means to underscore the fact that Harris has had over four years in office to keep her campaign pledges, a message some of Trump's supporters felt he failed to relay convincingly during their earlier encounter in Philadelphia.

However, some of Trump's advisors believe he is unwavering in his conviction that a rematch isn't in the offing. The former president himself has suggested it could depend on his humor.

A second encounter could potentially benefit Harris as well. While several surveys, including the New York Times-Siena College poll, revealed that viewers overwhelmingly believed Harris came out on top in the debate, it didn't generate a noticeable surge in the polls, and the race remains a dead heat.

The advertisement from the Harris campaign targets Trump's decision to avoid the debate, stating, "Trump thinks debates are tough challenges he should avoid, but winners don't chicken out." Following his assertion that the October 23 date is too close, the text mentions, "Despite his public statements, Trump has reportedly entertained the idea of another debate, according to CNN sources."

Leggi anche:

Commenti

Imparentato

Oltre cinquanta persone hanno perso la vita a causa dell'uragano Helena.
Politica

Oltre cinquanta persone hanno perso la vita a causa dell'uragano Helena.

Oltre cinquanta persone hanno perso la vita a causa dell'uragano Helena. La tempesta tropicale "Helene" ha tristemente causato almeno 52 vittime nel suo passaggio attraverso gli Stati Uniti sudorientali. I decessi sono stati segnalati in vari stati USA come Florida, Georgia, Carolina del Nord, Carolina del

 and  Ann Bradley
Iscritti Pubblico
17:28 Ucraina: la Russia prepara attacchi nella regione di Saporishya
Politica

17:28 Ucraina: la Russia prepara attacchi nella regione di Saporishya

17:28 Ucraina: la Russia prepara attacchi nella regione di Saporishya 16:36 Kyiv Rivelazione della Morte del Direttore del Centro dei Droni Russi Vicino a Mosca Il servizio di intelligence militare ucraino, HUR, ha annunciato la morte del Colonnello russo Alexei Kolomeitsev a Kolomna, nella regione di Mosca. Kolomeitsev

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Iscritti Pubblico
I giovani sostenitori del Partito Verde mostrano una considerevole distanza ideologica dalla...
Politica

L'ala giovanile del Partito Verde in Renania settentrionale-Vestfalia si sta disintegrando

L'ala giovanile del Partito Verde in Renania settentrionale-Vestfalia si sta disintegrando "Nessuna politica progressista, troppi compromessi" - le affermazioni della Gioventù Verde della Renania Settentrionale-Vestfalia rispecchiano quelle del consiglio federale uscente. Di conseguenza, anche gli otto membri del loro comitato stanno abbandonando collettivamente il partito. La

 and  Carmen Simpson
Iscritti Pubblico

Più recente

Oltre cinquanta persone hanno perso la vita a causa dell'uragano Helena.
Politica

Oltre cinquanta persone hanno perso la vita a causa dell'uragano Helena.

Oltre cinquanta persone hanno perso la vita a causa dell'uragano Helena. La tempesta tropicale "Helene" ha tristemente causato almeno 52 vittime nel suo passaggio attraverso gli Stati Uniti sudorientali. I decessi sono stati segnalati in vari stati USA come Florida, Georgia, Carolina del Nord, Carolina del

 and  Ann Bradley
Iscritti Pubblico