La squadra di Harris ha organizzato un piccolo aereo per sorvolare Tuscaloosa durante la partita, portando uno striscione che recita: "Trump si Tira Indietro dal Secondo Debate."

Questo non è solo per i tifosi del Crimson Tide o dei Georgia Bulldogs sugli spalti, come spiegato da un rappresentante della campagna a CNN. Insieme a questa pubblicità aerea, la campagna di Harris trasmetterà anche un annuncio nazionale durante una delle partite di football universitario più attese. In questo annuncio, lei esorta Trump a confrontarla nuovamente sul palco del dibattito.

La voce fuori campo dichiara: "I vincitori non si tirano indietro di fronte a una sfida difficile. I campioni sono pronti in qualsiasi momento. Ma i perdenti, loro si lamentano, esitano e se ne vanno."

La squadra del vicepresidente ha accettato l'invito di CNN per un secondo dibattito più tardi questo mese, ma Trump ha finora rifiutato questa proposta, affermando che la data del 23 ottobre è "troppo vicina" per un'altra sfida, poiché il voto è già iniziato in alcuni stati. I conflitti del 2020 e del 2016 includevano dibattiti a metà ottobre in cui Trump ha partecipato.

Despite his public statements, Trump has reportedly entertained the idea of sharing the debate stage with Harris once more, sources inform CNN. A number of his advisors have proposed this encounter as a means to underscore the fact that Harris has had over four years in office to keep her campaign pledges, a message some of Trump's supporters felt he failed to relay convincingly during their earlier encounter in Philadelphia.

However, some of Trump's advisors believe he is unwavering in his conviction that a rematch isn't in the offing. The former president himself has suggested it could depend on his humor.

A second encounter could potentially benefit Harris as well. While several surveys, including the New York Times-Siena College poll, revealed that viewers overwhelmingly believed Harris came out on top in the debate, it didn't generate a noticeable surge in the polls, and the race remains a dead heat.

The advertisement from the Harris campaign targets Trump's decision to avoid the debate, stating, "Trump thinks debates are tough challenges he should avoid, but winners don't chicken out." Following his assertion that the October 23 date is too close, the text mentions, "Despite his public statements, Trump has reportedly entertained the idea of another debate, according to CNN sources."

Leggi anche: