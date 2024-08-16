- Goitzsche Front prende immediatamente il primo posto nelle classifiche degli album

I Goitzsche Front hanno conquistato la vetta delle classifiche degli album - sei anni dopo il loro primo album numero uno "Deines Glückes Schmied". Secondo GfK Entertainment, l'album "Jugend von gestern" della band di Bitterfeld-Wolfen in Sassonia-Anhalt è attualmente in testa alla classifica, seguita dalla superstar statunitense Billie Eilish con "Hit Me Hard And Soft" al secondo posto e dalla band svedese di power metal Hammerfall con "Avenge The Fallen" al terzo posto.

Al quarto posto c'è l'album di successo di Taylor Swift "The Tortured Poets Department", seguito da "Ate" del gruppo K-pop sudcoreano Stray Kids.

C'è poco movimento per "Bauch Beine Po" di Shirin David nelle classifiche dei singoli. Secondo GfK Entertainment, "dominano la top 100 per la terza settimana consecutiva".

Al secondo posto c'è RAF Camora con il singolo "Out Of The Dark" - ottiene il più alto ingresso della settimana tra i singoli. Al terzo posto c'è "Wunder" di Ayliva & Apache 207. Il rapper ha un'altra canzone nella top five: "Miami" è al quarto posto, seguita da "Stumblin' In" del DJ australiano Cyril.

Despite Shirin David's continued dominance in the album charts with "Bauch Beine Po", her latest single hasn't garnered the same success, remaining stagnant in the singles charts. On the other hand, RAF Camora's new single "Out Of The Dark" has made a significant leap, entering the singles charts at number two, showcasing a stark contrast in their chart performances.

