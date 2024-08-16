Gli Stati Uniti stanno vivendo la più grande ondata estiva di Covid in almeno due anni.

Gli Stati Uniti sono nel bel mezzo di un'ondata significativa di Covid-19 e, quando il Centro per il controllo e la prevenzione delle malattie degli Stati Uniti aggiornerà il suo pannello delle acque reflue venerdì, gli esperti si aspettano che confermi che i livelli di attività virale sono i più alti mai registrati durante una ondata estiva dal momento in cui il CDC ha iniziato a tracciare pubblicamente tali dati a gennaio 2022.

Al 3 agosto, la misura dell'attività virale Covid a livello nazionale del CDC nelle acque reflue è di 9,01 e in aumento - appena sotto il picco di 9,28 registrato a luglio 2022. Prima che ricominciasse ad aumentare a maggio, era a 1,36.

"Attualmente, il livello di attività virale COVID-19 nelle acque reflue è molto alto a livello nazionale, con i livelli più elevati nella regione occidentale degli Stati Uniti", ha dichiarato il dottor Jonathan Yoder, direttore aggiunto del programma di sorveglianza delle acque reflue del CDC, in una email. "Questa ondata di COVID-19 sta arrivando prima rispetto a quella dello scorso anno, che si è verificata a fine agosto/inizio settembre".

I ricoveri in ospedale, le ospedalizzazioni e i decessi stanno aumentando leggermente, anche se non nella stessa misura delle infezioni, secondo il pannello Covid del CDC. Alla fine di luglio, il pannello del CDC mostra che circa 4 persone vengono ricoverate per Covid per ogni 100.000 persone in una determinata area, rispetto a un minimo di maggio di circa un ricovero per Covid ogni 100.000 persone - il livello più basso dalla inizio della pandemia.

I dati delle acque reflue del CDC sono in linea con quello che vedono nella rete nazionale WastewaterScan, inoltre.

"Questa è un'ondata molto significativa. I livelli sono molto alti. Sono i più alti che abbiamo mai visto durante un'ondata estiva", ha dichiarato la dottoressa Marlene Wolfe, professoressa associata di igiene e salute pubblica all'Università Emory e direttore del programma per WastewaterScan. "Stiamo rilevando SARS-CoV-2 nel 100% dei nostri campioni in tutto il paese in questo momento".

Gli ufficiali sanitari non seguono più il coronavirus come facevano durante l'emergenza sanitaria pubblica e non ci sono più stime affidabili delle nuove infezioni giornaliere o settimanali negli Stati Uniti. Invece, il paese si basa principalmente sui livelli delle acque reflue per seguire i numeri dei nuovi casi.

Wolfe afferma che la quantità di virus nelle acque reflue non corrisponde esattamente ai numeri delle infezioni. Ciò è dovuto a una serie di fattori che possono influenzare quanto virus c'è nelle acque reflue - tra cui la quantità di acqua che scorre nel sistema fognario durante il prelievo dei campioni, nonché la quantità di virus che le persone possono eliminare con un dato ceppo. Despite these variables, she says sampling over time has shown there is a strong relationship between the number of people infected in a given area and the amount of virus in local wastewater.

"We can’t say exactly how many more cases that may be compared to previous years, because some of those changes might have happened in the virus in the areas that we’re measuring", she said.

The rise in cases is being driven by waning immunity in the population and a trio of new variants that have drifted enough from their parent virus, JN.1, to escape the ability of our antibodies to quickly neutralize them.

Cases are also climbing just as children head back to classrooms in many parts of the US, giving the infection plenty of opportunity to spread.

It’s not clear when this surge will peak and start to taper off.

“Here in Houston, Texas, wastewater numbers are still high and not declining. They have reached a plateau at a high level for several weeks”, said Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert who is director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital.

The surge of cases has also come ahead of the availability of an updated Covid-19 vaccine designed to better protect against the new variants, which could help slow the spread of the virus.

“It’s a bit disappointing that these are not available now, as Covid is surging”, Hotez said.

The US Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved the latest tweaks to the Covid-19 vaccines, but experts say they’ve heard that updated shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax should be ready in the coming weeks.

In June, the FDA, following its normal process of reevaluating the need for changes to the Covid vaccines, directed manufacturers to update their shots for the fall to better match the variants that were making people sick.

“We keep hearing rumors that it will be here by the end of September, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long”, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University.

The best thing people can do as far as their own personal risk is to get that vaccine when it does become available, Hotez said.

“Next, of course, is a good N95 or KN95 mask when you are in crowded indoor areas”, Hotez said, and seek out the antiviral medication Paxlovid if you test positive. For that reason, it’s also a good idea to stock up on Covid-19 tests to identify whether any coughs or runny noses are being caused by the coronavirus.

The increase in Covid-19 cases and related hospitalizations is a cause for concern for public health officials, who are closely monitoring wastewater levels as an indicator of infection rates. Maintaining good health practices, such as getting vaccinated, wearing masks in crowded indoor areas, and using antiviral medication if infected, is crucial to mitigating the impact of the surge.

Leggi anche: