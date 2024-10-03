Giudice della Georgia sottolinea la necessità di chiarire la "ambigua" linea guida di certificazione elettorale recentemente introdotta

I Democratic e Repubblicani dello Stato di Georgia sono coinvolti in un acceso dibattito legale riguardante le nuove regole elettorali adottate dalla Commissione Elettorale di Stato guidata dai Repubblicani. I Democratici hanno intentato un'azione legale contro la Commissione per un insieme di linee guida adottate ad agosto, che richiedono agli ufficiali delle elezioni dei contea di condurre un'indagine approfondita sui risultati delle elezioni prima che vengano certificati e consentono l'esame di tutta la documentazione rilevante relativa alle elezioni prima che i risultati vengano dichiarati.

Durante un processo su questo caso questa settimana, il giudice Robert McBurney del tribunale superiore della contea di Fulton ha osservato che la "regola di indagine ragionevole" è vaga e ha bisogno di chiarimenti. Ha anche espresso preoccupazione per il fatto che la Commissione abbia modificato le regole elettorali così vicino alle prossime elezioni, affermando che "appaiono nuove regole ogni 20 minuti".

I Repubblicani sono intervenuti nel processo per difendere le nuove linee guida, sostenendo che le mani del tribunale sono legate a causa di un principio giudiziario stabilito dalla Corte Suprema nel caso del 2006 Purcell v. Gonzalez. In tale caso, la Corte ha stabilito che i tribunali federali non dovrebbero modificare le regole "sul nascere di un'elezione". Tuttavia, McBurney ha fatto notare che ciò mette il tribunale in una situazione difficile se le regole non avrebbero dovuto essere approvate in primo luogo.

Lo scorso mese, tre alleati dell'ex presidente Trump nella Commissione hanno approvato una regola che richiede ai contea di conteggiare manualmente il numero di voti espressi nei seggi elettorali il giorno delle elezioni. I Democratici hanno presentato un'azione legale contro questa nuova regola lunedì.

Despite agreeing that clarification is needed for the "reasonable inquiry" rule, Judge McBurney seemed skeptical of Democrats' claim that the "examination rule" will disrupt the certification process, which must be completed by November 12.

"This seems to be a permissive rule, and I struggle to see how that presents uncertainty to anyone because it grants access but does not obligate anyone to perform any action. It states you may, not that you must," McBurney noted.

At the start of the trial, attorneys for all involved parties concurred that certification must be completed by 5:00 p.m. on November 12, as required by state law. Democrats, however, are still arguing that a ruling should prevent county election officials from refusing to certify the election results under the new rules.

The lawsuit is one of the most closely watched pre-election disputes, with Democrats warning that if the rules are permitted, they will create "chaos" throughout the critical battleground state in the time period following the election, when county election officials have a limited window of time to certify presidential contest results.

Neither side is expected to have the final say in the matter, as appeals are likely to be filed against unfavorable rulings. The lawsuit, which is backed by Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, underscores ongoing concerns from Democrats about the possibility of Trump supporters attempting to manipulate this year's results if he loses the state again.

At the heart of the case are claims by the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Party of Georgia, and others that the new regulations conflict with state law stating that local officials have a mandated duty to certify election results by November 12. The new regulations, they argue, weaken this duty by granting officials broad authority to postpone or opt out of certifying the results "in pursuit of alleged election irregularities."

The Democrats contend that the State Elections Board exceeded its authority by transferring responsibility for investigating election fraud and misconduct from state courts to partisan local officials.

"County-level discretion over certification is not necessary to address misconduct, fraud, or error; a swift, orderly, and evidence-based judicial process exists to do so instead," argued attorneys for the rule's opponents in court documents.

The plaintiffs are requesting that Judge McBurney confirm that the duty of county superintendents to certify election results by the statutory deadline is mandatory and invalidate the new regulations if he concludes that state law does not allow for the withholding or postponement of certification.

The attorneys also assert that the Democrats' concerns relate to potential "future contingencies" that do not meet the legal threshold to initiate the lawsuit in the first place. The Republican National Committee and state GOP party, which both intervened in the case to defend the regulations, similarly claim that there is no live controversy for the court to address.

