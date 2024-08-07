- Giocatori di basket alle Olimpiadi all'aperto - conforto per Sabally

Satou Sabally ha parlato in cerchio con i suoi compagni di squadra, poi si è lasciata consolare dall'allenatrice Lisa Thomaidis dopo una lunga giornata. Il viaggio olimpico della squadra femminile di basket tedesca è giunto al termine. La squadra, guidata da Sabally, che non ha brillato, ha perso contro la Francia, paese ospitante, 71:84 (33:45) a Parigi ed è stata eliminata ai quarti di finale. Nella partita più importante, hanno offerto la peggior prestazione del torneo di fronte a un pubblico impressionante.

"Io sono solo triste di non essere stata in grado di aiutare la squadra oggi. Ma sono orgogliosa di noi. Il basket tedesco è cresciuto", ha detto Sabally, con le lacrime agli occhi nella zona dei colloqui. Nonostante i mesi di inattività prima delle Olimpiadi, è stata severa con se stessa. "Non voglio trovare scuse. Potevo fare meglio. Ma capisco la mia prestazione. Il mio ego sportivo non lo fa", ha detto Sabally.

Raggiungere i quarti di finale è stata una sorpresa

La Francia affronterà il Belgio in semifinale venerdì. Giovedì, la squadra maschile tedesca, guidata da Dennis Schröder, avrà l'occasione di vendicarsi. Anche loro affronteranno la Francia nella semifinale alle 17:30.

Despite not making it to the medal games, the first Olympic appearance of a German women's team was a success. With two wins in the preliminary round in Lille against Belgium and Japan, and advancing to the knockout round in Paris, few had expected this. Satou Sabally said about her overall assessment and playing with her sister Nyara: "It's just a dream. I'm also glad we both got to play. I'm incredibly happy about it."

Olympic 3x3 champions watch the game

The German women's basketball team has two more highlights ahead: the EuroBasket preliminary round in Hamburg next year and the home World Cup in Berlin in 2026. And the sensational Olympic win of the 3x3 women's team will always be remembered by the German Basketball Federation (DBB).

Three of the four gold medal winners watched the game in the Bercy Arena from the front row. Svenja Brunckhorst, Sonja Greinacher, and Marie Reichert sat next to basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki and cheered on the German team - unfortunately, to no avail.

Germany could count on Nyara Sabally against the hosts again. The 24-year-old from WNBA club New York Liberty had missed the other two games in Lille due to a mild concussion sustained in the opening game against Belgium. The younger Sabally sister played aggressively and achieved a double-double with double-digit figures in points and rebounds.

Peterson fills long-standing vacancy

Alexis Peterson initially set the pace. The US-born point guard, naturalized just before the Olympics, was eager for the duel with the hosts and scored nine of the first eleven German points. With the 29-year-old, the team seems to have found a good solution to the long-standing problem at the point guard position.

Germany's star player Satou Sabally, however, had a hard time from the start. The 26-year-old from WNBA club Dallas Wings was aggressively defended by the French and made four quick turnovers. Sabally had injured her shoulder at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Brazil in February and had to take a long break after surgery. Her lack of playing time was noticeable throughout the Olympic tournament - especially on Wednesday.

France was simply too strong

After the first quarter, the German team was four points behind, but the gap grew to 33:45 by halftime. Satou Sabally, who was supposed to be the key player in this game, had only two points and six easy turnovers after two quarters.

Trainer Thomaidis repeatedly tried to motivate Sabally from the bench. However, the best German player was simply having an off day. While the German team never gave up, France was just too strong that evening.

Sabally ha espresso la sua delusione dopo la sconfitta, dicendo: "Avrei voluto contribuire di più alla squadra nella nostra ultima partita". despite the defeat, she remained optimistic about the future of German basketball, adding, "We have a strong team and I believe in our potential to grow even further."

