- Fratelli manipolavano le valutazioni linguistiche su larga scala e si sono sentiti in prigione

Sulla strada per ottenere un passaporto tedesco, i cittadini stranieri incontrano due ostacoli significativi: il processo di naturalizzazione e il difficile test linguistico. Generalmente, il test linguistico viene considerato l'ostacolo più difficile e il suo certificato di completamento è altamente desiderato. Un duo di fratelli, che gestiscono un sistema ben organizzato, avrebbe fabbricato e venduto documenti come certificati linguistici e certificati dell'Ufficio Federale per la Migrazione e i Rifugiati per circa 500 persone. A causa della falsificazione in 355 casi, il fratello più giovane di 32 anni e il fratello maggiore, 6 anni più grande, hanno ricevuto rispettivamente condanne detentive di 4 anni e 8 mesi e 4 anni e 8 mesi dal tribunale regionale di Stoccarda.

I fratelli di Aspach (distretto di Rems-Murr) hanno offerto quasi tutti i documenti necessari che i loro clienti dovevano presentare alle autorità. I prodotti erano ben fatti, con both prosecution and defense acknowledging their quality. In notebooks, they jotted down the names and addresses of their clients, along with the prices and any outstanding debts. The siblings have proven a profit of at least 313,940 euros, according to the judge. The brothers reportedly connected with customers through social media platforms like TikTok, among others.

The prosecutor accused the defendants of undermining essential aspects of the rule of law, setting a significant contradiction to the existing legal order with their actions. According to the indictment, the documents were distributed to clients in a local bar in Backnang, via post, or given by a suspected accomplice language school in Ellwangen.

The expertly forged documents resulted in manipulated data storage, leading to false test results via QR codes, among other things. The listed language schools mentioned in the indictment were stated not to exist, according to the prosecution. The forgeries were allegedly provided by customers to obtain a residence permit or naturalization in multiple instances.

Language tests are mandatory for receiving a German passport

Since 2008, every immigrant must undergo a language test if they wish to secure a German passport. The purpose is to demonstrate adequate language skills in German. For instance, applicants for naturalization are expected to have enough German language competency to efficiently communicate with fellow citizens, at their workplaces, and with German authorities.

Attempts at forgery have been noticed in the past. "The defendants did not originate the business concept themselves but exploited it on a large scale," the Stuttgart judge also stated.

It has been reported that attempts have been made to send individuals with excellent German language skills to the language tests required for naturalizzazione. Language schools have also garnered attention in the past for alleged involvement in helping immigrants cheat in language tests for important certificates or turning a blind eye to deceptions.

The effects of the Stuttgart verdicts remain uncertain.

It remains unclear what impact the verdicts in the Stuttgart case will have on the allegedly forged documents and whether citizenships or residence permits could be rescinded if they were obtained through falsification. "Legalmente, entrambe le opzioni sono possibili in determinate condizioni," ha dichiarato un portavoce dell'Ufficio Federale per la Migrazione e i Rifugiati (BAMF) durante la prima fase del processo. Le autorità responsabili sarebbero principalmente gli uffici

Leggi anche: