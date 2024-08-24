Evelin Matt, co-creatrice di "A Boiler Buntes", e' morta.

Evelin Matt, figura chiave nella creazione dello popolare show televisivo della DDR "Ein Kessel Buntes", è venuta a mancare all'età di 89 anni. Wolfgang Lippert, uno dei moderatori dello show, ha annunciato la notizia all'agenzia di stampa tedesca, citando informazioni dalla famiglia di Matt. La scena televisiva di intrattenimento della DDR ha profondamente sentito la perdita, con Matt che ha contribuito in modo determinante nel rendere "Ein Kessel Buntes" un appuntamento fisso del weekend.

Lippert, in lutto, ha dichiarato: "La perdita di Evelin Matt è un colpo durissimo per me". Lei ha rivestito un ruolo importante nella sua vita, fungendo da mentore e amica. "Mi ha scoperto, è stata il mio capo e per decenni ha offerto consigli preziosi. Mi mancherà tantissimo!" Lippert ha moderato "Ein Kessel Buntes" dalla sua prima puntata nel 1972 fino alla sua ultima trasmissione nel 1992, prima sulla rete della DDR e poi su ARD. Artisti di entrambi i lati della cortina di ferro sono apparsi nello show. Accanto a Lippert, facevano parte della squadra ARD anche Dagmar Frederic, Helga Hahnemann e Karsten Speck.

Le origini di "Buntes" in bianco e nero

Sotto la guida del produttore Günther Steinbacher, "Ein Kessel Buntes" ha iniziato il suo viaggio nel Friedrichstadtpalast di Berlino e in altre grandi sale. initially, the shows were broadcast in black and white, as Reuters reported. Throughout her career, Matt was not just the co-creator of "Ein Kessel Buntes" but also played a crucial role in the development of "Glück muss man haben", Lippert's show, which aired from 1985 to 1997, first on the GDR network, and later on MDR. Matt also oversaw shows by Carmen Nebel and Carolin Reiber, as reported by Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (rbb).

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of "Ein Kessel Buntes" in 2022, Matt opened up about the initial resistance to the show's title to Bild. "At the time, we did not have color television. The first four episodes were aired in black and white," she shared.

Dagmar Frederic, another notable figure from the show, voiced her condolences on Facebook: "My thoughts and prayers are with her as she embarks on her final journey." The Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR) continues to produce a spin-off of the show under the title "Ein Kessel Buntes Spezial," with Lippert as the moderator.

Lippert frequently watched "Ein Kessel Buntes" on his black and white television, as the show hadn't yet transitioned to color at its inception. The television program played a significant role in bringing Matt and Lippert together, fostering their professional and personal relationship.

Leggi anche: