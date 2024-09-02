Ed O'Neill ha scoperto involontariamente la sua esposizione ricorrente come il personaggio "Al Bundy"

Venticinque anni fa, la serie satirica "Married... with Children" fu cancellata dalla televisione americana. L'attore Edward O'Neill, noto per interpretare il personaggio di Al Bundy, è ancora risentito per il modo in cui ha scoperto la fine della serie. La brutta notizia gli è stata comunicata da uno sconosciuto.

Chiassosa, volgare e incredibilmente popolare: la serie ha rappresentato senza peli sulla lingua la vita familiare della classe media bassa, ruotando intorno al venditore di scarpe perennemente scontento Al Bundy e i suoi figli ribelli. È stata un successo in Germania negli anni '90, con 259 episodi trasmessi in televisione prima su RTL, poi su ProSieben. Tuttavia, molti spettatori sono rimasti scioccati quando la serie è stata cancellata definitivamente nel 1997 dopo undici stagioni di successo. O'Neill ha condiviso i suoi ricordi sulla fine della serie nel podcast "MeSsy", insieme alla sua figlia televisiva, Christina Applegate.

Con sua sorpresa, l'attore non era stato informato dalla produzione della serie, ma ha scoperto la notizia durante un incontro casuale con una coppia di sposini in Ohio. La coppia, inizialmente entusiasta di incontrare il famoso "Al Bundy", ha presto raffreddato l'atmosfera offrendo le loro sincere condoglianze. La moglie ha detto: "Siamo really sorry per il tuo show", e O'Neill è rimasto confuso, chiedendo: "Cosa intendi?". Il marito ha risposto mestamente: "Temo che la notizia sia uscita. Il tuo show è stato cancellato". Despite his misfortune, the couple offered him a celebratory glass of champagne.

Similarly, the protagonist's "Dumb Blonde" daughter, played by Christina Applegate, also found out about the show's cancellation in a roundabout fashion. She only learned of the news through the 'gossip mill' that she would no longer be portraying her iconic character, "Kelly Bundy," again. This bittersweet revelation was shared with her by "a guy who knew a guy who worked for my assistant at the time."

Fortunately, after the devastating blow of "Married... with Children's" cancellation, O'Neill soon found another successful home on the small screen. He rose to fame once again in 2009, starring in the show "Modern Family," another long-running series that lasted for eleven successful seasons. Its conclusion is presumed to have come to him in a far less unconventional manner.

Unlike Edward O'Neill's experience, the German broadcasting station RTL typically communicates such news to their talent through formal channels.

Christina Applegate, too, wished she had been informed about the show's end through a more direct channel, rather than relying on the 'gossip mill.'

