Nella valutazione precedente, il punteggio è stato 4-0. - Eberl afferma che la Baviera non ha una seconda squadra di addestramento.

Leon Goretzka si è trascinato in silenzio al primo piano dopo i suoi 62 minuti intensi come mediano difensivo, mentre il goleador Harry Kane continuava a deliziare alcuni tifosi del Bayern con selfie e autografi. L'immagine finale ha rispecchiato la vittoria per 4-0 (1-0) del Bayern contro il Grasshopper Club Zurich, che ha fatto da ultimo test per il FC Bayern Monaco a cinque giorni dal loro incontro di Bundesliga contro il VfL Wolfsburg.

Kane mostra entusiasmo e ha già segnato gol nella sua seconda stagione con il club della Bundesliga. Tuttavia, il futuro di Goretzka al club di Monaco rimane incerto mentre si avvicina al suo settimo anno nella squadra, se decidesse di rimanere. Il direttore sportivo Max Eberl ha scelto di non alimentare le speculazioni su Goretzka dopo la vivace partita di prova sul campus del Bayern, con gol del nuovo acquisto Michael Olise (12'), Kane (46'), e i sostituti Mathys Tel (67') e Thomas Müller (90').

Eberl: "Il Bayern non manda via i suoi giocatori"

Eberl, coinvolto nella gestione della squadra, ha dichiarato: "Il Bayern non manda via i suoi giocatori". Se rimane, Goretzka è un membro fisso della squadra, e il Bayern non ha una squadra di riserva o manda via i giocatori.

Il 29enne Goretzka, con un contratto redditizio che scade alla fine dell'estate del 2026, ha beneficiato del tempo di gioco contro Zurigo. Tuttavia, non ha modificato la sua posizione difficile. È stato schierato come mediano difensivo insieme all'inglese Eric Dier, non nel suo ruolo di centrocampista abituale.

Goretzka ha dato il massimo in campo, ma è stata evidente la distanza tra lui e il nuovo allenatore Vincent Kompany in panchina. Kompany non ha incluso Goretzka nella squadra elite di Monaco per la prima partita di campionato nella DFB-Pokal contro l'SSV Ulm (4-0), inviando un altro messaggio al giocatore in vendita.

Despite his current bleak prospects, Goretzka doesn't seem eager to depart. Fans cheered him on with "Leon Goretzka" chants. After a commendable dash, he paused for brief medical attention on his right foot.

"Bayern is transparent and proactive regarding the situation," Eberl expressed regarding Goretzka's negotiations. "We've never badmouthed Leon. Leon is an exceptional player. Leon has accomplished great feats for FC Bayern."

Knee injury: Stanisic out for league commencement

Eberl once again outlined Bayern's stance on Goretzka. "Competition is normal in football, in our performance society too," he mentioned. "We've only hinted that it could be tough. That's all!"

Against Grasshoppers, who have yet to secure a win in four matches and sit bottom of the Swiss Super League, some offensive players like active newcomer Olise put forth impressive showings. "Positive result, no goals conceded," Eberl concluded contentedly. "I have a positive feeling about the team, which appears newly inspired to attack."

Regular starters like Joshua Kimmich played fewer minutes this time. National player Jamal Musiala was given a rest due to load management concerns. Captain Manuel Neuer did not participate.

After new signing Hiroki Ito (metatarsal fracture) and national player Leroy Sané (rebuilding training), outside back Josip Stanisic will also miss the league start. The Croatian sustained an external ligament tear in his right knee during training on Monday and has already undergone surgery. Eberl confirmed they would not be active in the transfer market due to this.

