Durante la presentazione dell'iPhone 16, Apple ha omesso di menzionare questi termini particolari.

Non importa se sei un appassionato di Apple che ha già prenotato l'iPhone 16 Pro Max da $1.200 o se sei bloccato in conversazioni anni luce limitate solo ai gruppi di bolle blu, è probabile che presto le funzionalità AI saranno integrate direttamente nel tuo dispositivo, inclusi smartphone.

Anche se le applicazioni pratiche per la maggior parte dei prodotti AI attualmente mancano sia di significato che di affidabilità, Apple scommette che questi strumenti AI in erba ispireranno gli utenti a upgrading dei loro dispositivi, portando a un aumento delle vendite nei prossimi dodici mesi. Tuttavia, dati i precedenti strumenti AI presentati da Apple a giugno e ufficialmente lanciati questa settimana, potrebbe essere il caso di gestire le aspettative. Anche Apple sembra avere alcune riserve, in quanto non ha mai esplicitamente menzionato la frase "intelligenza artificiale".

Le nuove funzionalità offerte non hanno la qualità "must-have" che potrebbe spingere qualcuno a spendere una fortuna per un nuovo dispositivo. Puoi aspettarti una Siri più intelligente e con un suono più umano con l'iPhone 16, la possibilità di generare emoji personalizzati in base all'input di testo e l'identificazione della fotocamera dei cani del parco per approssimare le loro razze.

Tuttavia, queste funzionalità AI sono attualmente classificate come aggiornamenti "carini da avere" e non il motivo dirompente per cui un consumatore deciderebbe di investire in un nuovo dispositivo.

Despite the uncertainty regarding feature availability and global rollouts, Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, maintains that consumers will be excited about these AI features. Munster believes that iPhone sales will exceed Wall Street's estimates in the upcoming quarters.

Although a relatively underwhelming iPhone 16 should still capture decent sales due to customers upgrading their old phones, this still represents positive news for Apple. Its exceptional brand loyalty is partly responsible for Apple's strategy to gradually and transparently integrate AI into its products (learning from the 2014 U2 album debacle).

For this event centered around presenting Apple's first AI-powered iPhone, there was one noticeable absence throughout the two-hour presentation: the words "artificial intelligence." Instead, Tim Cook and other company representatives only referenced their "intelligent" features.

To clarify, "Apple Intelligence" is Apple's proprietary AI. Company execs at Apple - the most brand-conscious organization globally - are conscious of something often missed in the tech-obsessed world of Silicon Valley: The general public distrusts AI.

Although developers and investors are betting on a future powered by AI, the everyday users whom these AI-powered gadgets aim to entice require more convincing. Despite the increasing frustration among Wall Street enthusiasts with AI's lack of return on investment, a study published in the Journal of Hospitality Marketing & Management discovered that describing a product as "AI-powered" tended to decrease a customer's intention to buy it.

The reasons for this are apparent: our interactions with bot-generated chatbots and images have rapidly made us skeptical of their mechanical and often incorrect outputs. The moment something appears inauthentic, we label it as bot-generated. When politicians' speeches stumble, we mock that it sounds like it was written by ChatGPT.

Apple, ever mindful of its image, avoids the "AI" tag, even though their whole pitch for the new iPhone emphasizes AI.

