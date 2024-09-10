Due aerei della Delta si scontrano durante il taxi all'aeroporto di Atlanta, causando il distacco della parte posteriore di uno di essi.

In una dichiarazione, il rappresentante di Delta Air Lines Anthony Black ha confermato che si è verificato un incidente coinvolto un Airbus A350 di Delta e un jet regionale CRJ 900 operato da Endeavor Airlines. Secondo Black, non sono state segnalate feriti a seguito della collisione. I passeggeri del volo regionale sono stati successivamente trasportati al terminal con gli autobus.

Le immagini condivise da CNN e diffuse sui social media mostrano la separazione della coda verticale dall'aereo regionale, vicino ai veicoli di emergenza dell'aeroporto.

Delta Airlines ha subsequently announced that passengers would be assigned to substitute flights. The two aircraft involved, carrying 221 passengers on the Airbus and 56 passengers on the regional jet, according to the airline.

Official data from the Federal Aviation Administration indicates that the impacted runway is currently closed, along with several adjacent taxiways.

According to the FAA, during the taxiing process for Delta Flight 295 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the wingtip of the Airbus struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526. The former was en route to Tokyo, while the latter was scheduled for Lafayette, Louisiana.

In its statement, the FAA emphasized that it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and that Delta is collaborating with the National Transportation Safety Board, together with other relevant authorities.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world's busiest passenger airport in 2023, is projected to serve around 110 million passengers in 2024, according to April's preliminary rankings from Airports Council International.

Despite the collision, many travelers were able to resume their journeys after being assigned to substitute flights. The investigation into the incident by the FAA and other authorities may lead to changes in safety protocols for airline travel.

