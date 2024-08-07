Dream Team fa a pezzi il Brasile con uno spettacolo di magia

Le stelle NBA continuano a marciare senza sforzi nel torneo olimpico. Contro il Brasile, è già chiaro all'intervallo. Kevin Durant batte un record speciale. Nel frattempo, la Francia causa una grande sorpresa.

La squadra di basket degli Stati Uniti ha facilmente raggiunto i quarti di finale alle Olimpiadi. Il favorito numero uno ha vinto a Parigi contro il Brasile con facilità, 122:87 (63:36), senza mai incontrare una seria sfida. Le stelle hanno giocato una pallacanestro magica a tratti. Proprio prima dell'intervallo, LeBron James ha segnato un alley-oop dopo un lancio laterale. Ci sono state forti esplosioni e la palla girava così velocemente che ha fatto girare la testa agli spettatori.

Otto minuti prima della fine, Kevin Durant ha superato il punteggio di 100 punti. Il 35enne dei Phoenix Suns è ora il miglior marcatore USA nella storia olimpica. Durant ha già partecipato alle Olimpiadi nel 2012, 2016 e 2021.

Il miglior marcatore nella squadra di coach Steve Kerr è stato Devin Booker con 18 punti. Nella semifinale, le stelle NBA guidate da LeBron James e Durant affronteranno la Serbia con la superstar Nikola Jokic, che ha battuto l'Australia 95:90 ai tempi supplementari. Nella seconda semifinale, la Germania e la Francia si sfideranno tra loro. Dopo che il campione del mondo ha battuto la Grecia 76:63 nei quarti di finale, la Francia ha sorprendentemente battuto il Canada stellato NBA 82:73.

Despite a weak performance by wonderkid Victor Wembanyama with only seven points, the previously disappointing French team made the second encounter with Germany at this tournament perfect. Thanks to strong performances by Guerschon Yabusele (22) and Isaia Cordinier (20), there was an upset. In the final minutes, fans were already singing the national anthem loudly. Wembanyama has declared gold as the target for the hosts, despite the star-studded US team led by LeBron James.

In the preliminary round in Lille, the German team had beaten the French 85:71. "I expect a much closer game this time," said Herbert. The two nations have already met twice in the Olympic preparations, with each team winning once. "It will be the fourth time we play against each other in the last four weeks," added Herbert: "We know each other very well."

The Olympic Games 2024 in Paris is eagerly anticipated, with the host nation showing promising signs in their current run. Following their upset win over Canada, France will face Germany in the semifinals, potentially setting the stage for a historic moment.

In the ongoing Olympic tournament, the US basketball team, led by stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, continues to impress, with Durant setting new records and securing his place as the best US scorer in Olympic history.

Leggi anche: