- Drangsal e Stella Sommer pubblicano un album congiunto

Max Gruber, alias Drangsal, e Stella Sommer sono entrambi figure di spicco nella scena della musica pop tedesca come autori di canzoni. Sommer, inizialmente nota come cantante e compositrice del gruppo Die Heiterkeit, ha poi attirato l'attenzione come artista solista nella scena indie con le sue canzoni profondamente malinconiche e le sue testi intelligenti. La musica di Drangsal può essere descritta come un mix di New Wave, Post-Punk e Neue Deutsche Welle, con testi forti.

Adesso questi mondi si fondono di nuovo per formare Die Mausis. Gruber e Sommer hanno già lavorato insieme con questo nome alcuni anni fa. Questa volta hanno pubblicato il loro primo album collaborativo, "In einem blauen Mond", un viaggio musicale che copre un ampio spettro di emozioni, dalla profondità malinconica all'umorismo. L'album uscirà il 16 agosto per l'etichetta Käsescheiben.

Gruber descrive l'album come un "colorato potpourri di umori" in un'intervista con l'agenzia di stampa tedesca. Nel suo nucleo, rappresenta il loro lavoro collaborativo, con gli arrangiamenti che riflettono l'intimità della scrittura insieme in una stanza.

Despite the serious themes, the album maintains a certain lightness, thanks to the enjoyment the two had while writing, Sommer adds. "You can't write songs with just anyone," she emphasizes. "It's quite special that it works so well for us."

The album opens with the title track, which deals with loss. The death of a mutual acquaintance brought the two back together as songwriters, and this experience inspired the song. "In dreams, you visited me, then I woke up," the Mausis sing. "But no matter how much I wish it, my rightful place remains empty."

Sommer ricorda che all'inizio hanno avuto difficoltà a scrivere la canzone, ma poi le parole hanno iniziato a fluire tra loro. Il titolo deriva dalla frase inglese "once in a blue moon", che significa molto raramente, simile al tedesco "alle Jubeljahre". Una "luna blu" si riferisce al secondo plenilunio in un mese, un evento che si verifica infrequentemente, con il prossimo che avverrà subito dopo l'uscita dell'album il 19 agosto.

Per i Mausis, questo completa un cerchio. Quando hanno suonato per la prima volta come band nel 2016, hanno coperto il classico "Blue Moon" di Richard Rogers e Lorenz Hart. Hanno trovato adatto chiamare il loro album "In einem blauen Mond" come omaggio al loro inizio.

The song "Wahr oder erfunden" holds a special place for the duo. "It just sort of fell into our laps," Sommer remembers. "We independently developed two ideas that fit perfectly together." They agree that it's a "well-behaved song" because it didn't require much effort to create, and it was recorded in just two takes in the studio.

The Mausis also demonstrate their humor on the album, as seen in the song "Ich leg' mein Geld in Käse an," which they recorded with Tocotronic frontman Dirk von Lowtzow. In "Der Supergouda," a policeman stops the Mausis on their way to vacation for a "Mausweiskontrolle".

The plan for a joint album had been in the works for Gruber and Sommer for a long time. In 2017, the duo released an EP, followed by a Christmas single the next year. They also wrote some songs for their only joint performance at the Popkultur Festival in 2018. "We wanted to release them at some point, but it had to feel right," says Gruber.

The recordings were completed in a week. From the initial idea to the finished product with cover art, it took a year. The Mausis traveled to the studio in Berlin's Funkhaus by ferry. "A mini boat tour before we start. I always thought that was quite cool," says Gruber.

There's leftover material this time as well. Are the Mausis planning a follow-up? "There's always hope," says Gruber. But first, the supergroup is celebrating the release of their debut album with a concert at the Kantine am Berghain in Berlin this Friday, followed by a performance at the Hamburger Kampnagel-Fabrik on August 21.

